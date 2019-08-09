43 gadus vecā aktrise Milla Jovoviča ir bērniņa gaidībās

Ukrainā dzimusī aktrise un modele Milla Jovoviča (43) 8. augustā publiski paziņoja, ka kopā ar vīru, kinorešisoru Polu V.S. Andersonu (54) ir bērniņa gaidībās.
“Kad pirms 13 nedēļām uzzināju, ka esmu stāvoklī, man bija ļoti daudz sajūtu, sākot no absolūta prieka līdz pat pilnīgām šausmām. Mana vecuma dēļ un tāpēc, ka pagājusā grūtniecība beidzās ar abortu, es negribēju pārāk ātri pieķerties mazulim,” sociālajos tīklos atzina slavenība.
Šis būs viņas un vīra trešais bērns – viņu ģimenē jau aug dēls Dašiels (4) un meita Evera (11).
Pāris ir precējies kopš 2009. gada.