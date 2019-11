Jāņa Timmas sieva par vīra sānsoli: "Ir dienas, kad nezinu, kā dzīvot tālāk"

2 years ago, on this day, I found out I’m pregnant with my sweet baby boy. He was planned and waited with a big love 🖤 We never are ready, where life will bring us, when life will push us down and give us lessons. This was one of the hardest year in my life and going true all this hard period wouldn’t be impossible without my little angel. There can be hard days, days when you just don’t know, how you will live farther, but when you wake up and see your kids smile and that you know, that you are the most important human being in his life, that changes everything. I’m blessed for having you ,my sweet boy ,Kristians. There is a big reason why you came into my life , you are my angel and my biggest motivator 🙏🏻

