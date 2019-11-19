O 19.11.2019.

Pasaulslaveni cilvēki - toreiz un tagad
"Gadi skrien kā stirnas un nenāk atpakaļ..."

FOTO: instagram.com/ardgelinck/

Nesen pasaules uzmanību piesaistījis Holandiešu grafiskais dizaineris Ards Gelniks, veidojot neiespējamas fotogrāfijas, kurās pasaulslaveni cilvēki redzami kopā ar sevi jaunībā. Laikam jau ir tā, ka laiks skrien vēja spārniem!

