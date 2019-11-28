C 28.11.2019.

Malaiziešu māksliniece pārsteidz ar pārvēršanos par pasaulē iemīļotiem tēliem
Hidžabs nav šķērslis!

FOTO: instagram.com/queenofluna/

Pasaules uzmanību piesaistījusi talantīga malaiziešu māksliniece vārdā Sarasvati, kura spējīga pārsvērst sevi teju par jebkuru popkultūras varoni. 

Viņas "Instagram" kontam pašlaik seko apmēram 400 tūkstoši cilvēku. "Tikai nūģis, kurš dzīvo pats savā paralēlajā visumā," tā savu aizraušanos apraksta daiļava.

Māksliniece regulāri dalās ar arvien jaunām pārvērtībām. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wanda ━☆・*。 from Fairly Odd Parents If you guys have any suggestions, drop your comment below. Thankies! ✨ Products used: ▪ Primer: @sleekmakeupmy mattifying primer ▪ Foundation: @sleekmakeupmy Lifeproof foundation in LP08 ▪ Powder: @maccosmetics Extra Dimension bronzer & Studio Fix NC45 ▪ Contour: @maccosmetics Pro Conceal & Corret palette in Medium Deep ▪ Eyeliner: @sephoramy Stylographic fine line eyeliner ▪ Eyeshadow: @nyxcosmetics_my In Your Element (air) eyeshadow ▪ Mascara: @sephoramy Outrageous extension dramatic volume mascara ▪ Blush: @maccosmetics Kabuki magic spring ▪ Lips: @nyxcosmetics_my Powder puff lippie in Teenage dream . . . #wanda #fairlyoddparents #nicklodeon #cosplayer #cosplaymakeup #sleekmakeup #maccosmeticsmy #maccosmeticsmalaysia #nyxcosmeticsmy #sephoramy



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cindairella lol #fbf



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ok so this time I tried to cosplay with my hijab like how I always wear without making it look like hair. Do I nail this look lmao. What do y'all think? 🔪 Deets: . ▪Lenses: @miyulens Doll Khaki ▪Primer: @nyxcosmetics_my HD studio photogenic primer base ▪Foundation: @nyxcosmetics_my HD studio photogenic foundation in Natural beige ▪Concealer: @maccosmetics Pro conceal and Correct palette (medium deep) ▪Highlight: @maccosmetics A Latte sheen/soft side quiktrik stick ▪Eyeshadow: @nyxcosmetics_my Love you so mochi Sleek n Chic eyeshadow & Vivid brights creme colour in Bad blood ▪Mascara: @maccosmetics Bold & Bad Lash ▪Lips: @nyxcosmetics_my liquid suede lipstick in Club Hopper & Alien 24 . . . #brideofchucky #tiffany #chucky #chuckysbride #childsplay #seedofchucky #creepydoll #killerdoll #nyxcosmeticsmy #halloweenmakeup #maccosmeticsmy #macartistrelations #cosplaymakeup



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I finally did Blisstina aka Bliss as requested 💙💖💜💪🏾 . This is my true complexion, I just used contour and didn't use light concealer. Those who know me in person and have met me know that I'm darker in person than most of my pics (due to lighting and mobile phone that makes my skin look lighter in selfies). . Products used: . ▪Primer: @maccosmetics Prep+Prime skin base visage ▪Foundation: @maccosmetics Studio Fix fluid (NC45) ▪Powder: @maccosmetics Studio fix powder (NC45) ▪Contour & Highlight: @nyxcosmetics Highlight and Contour pro palette ▪Brows: @nyxcosmetics_my Retractable eyeliner in Aqua Green & @nyxcosmetics Full Throttle in Stunner ▪Eyeliner: @nyxcosmetics_my Glam liner in glam purple ▪Eyeshadow: @nyxcosmetics In Your Element eyeshadow in Metal & Earth ▪White liner: @nyxcosmetics_my Retractable in white ▪Mascara: @maccosmetics Bold & Bad Lash ▪Lips: @nyxcosmetics Liquid Suede in Sandstorm . . . #bliss #blisstina #powerpuffgirls #thepowerpuffgirls #powerpuffgirlscosplay #cartoonnetwork #maccosmetics #maccosmeticsmy #nyxcosmetics #nyxcosmeticsmy #macartistrelations #ppg



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ryuk from Death Note. 👿🍎 #tbt



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sailor Moon 🌙 "Dengan kuasa bulan akan menghukummu!" 😑 Requested by @otamblurr! It seems Sailor Moon is suddenly a very popular character, is there a new show or a movie coming out recently? A lot of you guys have been requesting me for this look, on the last few pictures I posted lol. Deets: @nyxcosmetics_my HD studio photogenic in natural beige @maybelline Clear smooth in honey Lips: @kameliacosmetics Mermaid lipcream in Luna Eyes: @sigmabeauty Gel liner - Wicked @nyxcosmetics_my Lush lashes mascara @nyxcosmetics_my Prismatic eye shadow in blue jeans Highlighter: @nyxcosmetics_my Bright idea stick in Lavender lust Painted headband: A red ruby @nyxcosmetics_my Vivid brights liner in halo @makeuprevolution Matte brights palette @sigmabeauty Gel liner - Liberally roasted Lashes: @muah_studio Upper lashes (Rafflesia) and lower lashes (sweet pea) . . . #sailormoon #usagi #anime #animemakeup #animeeyes #manga #chibiusa #sailorvenus #sailormars #sailormoonmakeup #sailormooncosplay #sailormercury #sailorjupiter #sailoruranus #sailorneptune #sailorpluto #sailorsaturn #animecosplay #mangamakeup



