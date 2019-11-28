Malaiziešu māksliniece pārsteidz ar pārvēršanos par pasaulē iemīļotiem tēliem
Pasaules uzmanību piesaistījusi talantīga malaiziešu māksliniece vārdā Sarasvati, kura spējīga pārsvērst sevi teju par jebkuru popkultūras varoni.
Viņas "Instagram" kontam pašlaik seko apmēram 400 tūkstoši cilvēku. "Tikai nūģis, kurš dzīvo pats savā paralēlajā visumā," tā savu aizraušanos apraksta daiļava.
Māksliniece regulāri dalās ar arvien jaunām pārvērtībām.
Happy Halloween to those celebrating! 🎃👻🕸 . Have fun and be safe! 💙 . Here's Hades inspired look from last year, the Lord of the Dead. ☠🌌🔥 . Lenses: @colouredcontacts Ice Walker lenses . . . #hades #hercules #disneyvillains #disney #disnerd #hadescosplay #disneymakeup #disneycosplay #halloween #halloweenmakeup #disneyvillain #happyhalloween
Boop-Oop-a-Doop 🎙️💋 A little throwback to this Betty Boop makeup I did two years ago. What are you guys dressing up as for Halloween? 🎃👻 . . . . #bettyboop #booplove #classiccartoons #classicmakeup #retromakeup #halloween #halloweenmakeup #halloweenlook #halloweenmakeupideas #charactermakeup
Disney has announced that Halle Bailey will play as Ariel. Ufft, can't wait! 😍 So here's a #tbt to my Ariel makeup look 🐚🌊 Well looks kinda like a failed attempt at Ariel drag makeup actually 😩 . . . #ariel #thelittlemermaid #littlemermaid #disneyprincess #disney #disneyprincesses
"Fate is just another lie told by the Gods." - Kratos, God of War ⚔🔥 . . Deets: ▪ Lenses: @ttd_eye Egypt brown ▪ Brows: @katvondbeauty Brow Struck in Graphite ▪ Eyeshadow: @hudabeauty Desert Dusk palette & @katvondbeauty Lolita eyeshadow palette ▪ Eyeliner: @katvondbeauty Dagger tattoo liner in Trooper black & Lash Liner in Trooper black ▪ Lips: @nyxcosmetics_my Lip Lingerie in Push Up . . #godofwar #kratos #godofwar4 #gamer #gow #gow4 #kratoscosplay#cosplaymakeup #cosplayer #ttdeye #cosplay #katvondbeauty #facepainting #ps4 #playstation #sony
"Long live the King." 🦁 #Scar OMG can't wait to see the live action Lion King. What character are you most excited for? . Lenses: Green Goblin by @colouredcontacts Fanart cred: Karolyneka on Deviantart . . #waybackwednesday #simba #mufasa #nala #lionking #thelionking #disney #disnerd #disneymakeup #disneycosplay #disneyvillain #disneyvillains #hakunamatata
Wanda ━☆・*。 from Fairly Odd Parents If you guys have any suggestions, drop your comment below. Thankies! ✨ Products used: ▪ Primer: @sleekmakeupmy mattifying primer ▪ Foundation: @sleekmakeupmy Lifeproof foundation in LP08 ▪ Powder: @maccosmetics Extra Dimension bronzer & Studio Fix NC45 ▪ Contour: @maccosmetics Pro Conceal & Corret palette in Medium Deep ▪ Eyeliner: @sephoramy Stylographic fine line eyeliner ▪ Eyeshadow: @nyxcosmetics_my In Your Element (air) eyeshadow ▪ Mascara: @sephoramy Outrageous extension dramatic volume mascara ▪ Blush: @maccosmetics Kabuki magic spring ▪ Lips: @nyxcosmetics_my Powder puff lippie in Teenage dream . . . #wanda #fairlyoddparents #nicklodeon #cosplayer #cosplaymakeup #sleekmakeup #maccosmeticsmy #maccosmeticsmalaysia #nyxcosmeticsmy #sephoramy
Your hijabi Barbie 😛💕 Thank you all for the love on this look. Much appreciated! 💗 Inspo: the beautiful & talented @kandeejohnson . Get this living doll look with the Sephora Collection x Barbie! ⬇ 💕 Miniature palette 💕 Outrageous Length mascara 💕 Stylographic Fine liner @sephoramy @sephoramy #barbie #barbiemakeup #sephora #sephoracollection #sephoramy
"I'm not bad. I'm just drawn that way." - Jessica Rabbit 💋👠🎤 . Sorry for being inactive. Still in cuti mode. How's everyone doin today? . . Eye colour was edited cos I wasn't wearing contacts . . . . #tbt #jessicarabbit #whoframedrogerrabbit #disney #disneymakeup #cosplaymakeup #cosplayer
Since I always do two face looks, why not do Two-Face this time? Literally. I think I've done many Batman villains enough already 🖤 Deets: Lenses: Left: @miyulens Doll crystal Right: @colouredcontacts white Halloween Lashes: @eyelashcious.official Lips: @maccosmetics Retro matte liquid lipstick in Feels So Grand Fanart cred: NamesJames on Deviantart . . . . #twoface #twofaced #harveydent #batmanvillain #dccomics #halloween #halloweenmakeup #facepainting #sfx #sfxmakeup
Princess Fiona 👑💚 in her Malay attire 😁 I fell in love with this character when Shrek first came out 17 years ago (ikr, feel old yet?) cos she's not like other typical classical princesses 💁🏽♀ . . Deets: . ▪Lashes: @eyelashcious.official ▪Eyeliner: @perfect10eyeliner ▪Eyeshadow: @nyxcosmetics_my Prismatic eyeshadow in Jaded ▪Lips: @nyxcosmetics_my lip lingerie in Bedtime Flirt ▪Scar wax and zombie skin
Ok so this time I tried to cosplay with my hijab like how I always wear without making it look like hair. Do I nail this look lmao. What do y'all think? 🔪 Deets: . ▪Lenses: @miyulens Doll Khaki ▪Primer: @nyxcosmetics_my HD studio photogenic primer base ▪Foundation: @nyxcosmetics_my HD studio photogenic foundation in Natural beige ▪Concealer: @maccosmetics Pro conceal and Correct palette (medium deep) ▪Highlight: @maccosmetics A Latte sheen/soft side quiktrik stick ▪Eyeshadow: @nyxcosmetics_my Love you so mochi Sleek n Chic eyeshadow & Vivid brights creme colour in Bad blood ▪Mascara: @maccosmetics Bold & Bad Lash ▪Lips: @nyxcosmetics_my liquid suede lipstick in Club Hopper & Alien 24 . . . #brideofchucky #tiffany #chucky #chuckysbride #childsplay #seedofchucky #creepydoll #killerdoll #nyxcosmeticsmy #halloweenmakeup #maccosmeticsmy #macartistrelations #cosplaymakeup
I finally did Blisstina aka Bliss as requested 💙💖💜💪🏾 . This is my true complexion, I just used contour and didn't use light concealer. Those who know me in person and have met me know that I'm darker in person than most of my pics (due to lighting and mobile phone that makes my skin look lighter in selfies). . Products used: . ▪Primer: @maccosmetics Prep+Prime skin base visage ▪Foundation: @maccosmetics Studio Fix fluid (NC45) ▪Powder: @maccosmetics Studio fix powder (NC45) ▪Contour & Highlight: @nyxcosmetics Highlight and Contour pro palette ▪Brows: @nyxcosmetics_my Retractable eyeliner in Aqua Green & @nyxcosmetics Full Throttle in Stunner ▪Eyeliner: @nyxcosmetics_my Glam liner in glam purple ▪Eyeshadow: @nyxcosmetics In Your Element eyeshadow in Metal & Earth ▪White liner: @nyxcosmetics_my Retractable in white ▪Mascara: @maccosmetics Bold & Bad Lash ▪Lips: @nyxcosmetics Liquid Suede in Sandstorm . . . #bliss #blisstina #powerpuffgirls #thepowerpuffgirls #powerpuffgirlscosplay #cartoonnetwork #maccosmetics #maccosmeticsmy #nyxcosmetics #nyxcosmeticsmy #macartistrelations #ppg
Azarath Metrion Zinthos! 🔮 Side by side. So in love with this fanart created by the amazingly talented @sakimi.chan Thank you all for the 💜 on this look. Products listed on previous post. Eyes edited with EyeColor app. . . . . #raven #rachelroth #ravencosplay #teentitans #teentitansgo #teentitanscosplay #dccomics #dcuniverse #cosplaymakeup
This has been one of the most requested looks since I first joined instagram. I've finally come around to doing this, and here it is magnificient Mystique! 😛 Eyes were edited but I was also wearing contacts, Wolf Moon lenses from @colourvue_official . . . . #mystique #xmen #marvel #ravenDarkholme #marvelcomics #xmen #supervillain #jenniferlawrence #xmencosplay #mystiquecosplay #cosplayer
Sailor Moon 🌙 "Dengan kuasa bulan akan menghukummu!" 😑 Requested by @otamblurr! It seems Sailor Moon is suddenly a very popular character, is there a new show or a movie coming out recently? A lot of you guys have been requesting me for this look, on the last few pictures I posted lol. Deets: @nyxcosmetics_my HD studio photogenic in natural beige @maybelline Clear smooth in honey Lips: @kameliacosmetics Mermaid lipcream in Luna Eyes: @sigmabeauty Gel liner - Wicked @nyxcosmetics_my Lush lashes mascara @nyxcosmetics_my Prismatic eye shadow in blue jeans Highlighter: @nyxcosmetics_my Bright idea stick in Lavender lust Painted headband: A red ruby @nyxcosmetics_my Vivid brights liner in halo @makeuprevolution Matte brights palette @sigmabeauty Gel liner - Liberally roasted Lashes: @muah_studio Upper lashes (Rafflesia) and lower lashes (sweet pea) . . . #sailormoon #usagi #anime #animemakeup #animeeyes #manga #chibiusa #sailorvenus #sailormars #sailormoonmakeup #sailormooncosplay #sailormercury #sailorjupiter #sailoruranus #sailorneptune #sailorpluto #sailorsaturn #animecosplay #mangamakeup