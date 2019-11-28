Malaiziešu māksliniece pārsteidz ar pārvēršanos par pasaulē iemīļotiem tēliem

Happy Halloween to those celebrating! 🎃👻🕸 . Have fun and be safe! 💙 . Here's Hades inspired look from last year, the Lord of the Dead. ☠🌌🔥 . Lenses: @colouredcontacts Ice Walker lenses . . . #hades #hercules #disneyvillains #disney #disnerd #hadescosplay #disneymakeup #disneycosplay #halloween #halloweenmakeup #disneyvillain #happyhalloween

A post shared by Saraswati (@queenofluna) on Oct 31, 2019 at 4:51pm PDT