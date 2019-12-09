Seksīgais vampīrs Īens Somerholders atklāj, ka zaudējis nevainību 13 gadu vecumā

Mamas, have you heard of the app, @Peanut? On a mission to build a community of women who happen to be Mamas, @Peanut is onto something. I am loving everything about their goal to create a space for mamas to connect. Part of what makes motherhood so beautiful is our newfound connections, cuddles, support system, and open dialogue for our endless questions, and it’s nice to have an app that helps you get a head start on some of that. Of course, there is no shame in admitting that loneliness is at times a part of Motherhood, it's a part of growth, it's a part of the transition. But you can cultivate some pretty special relationships with like-minded mamas that can make you realize you are not alone on your journey. @Peanut introduces you to women in your neighborhood based on the things you have in common--interests, mutual friends, age/gender of your children, and so much more. You can connect, chat, join and ask questions to a community of women who understand. There is a whole world of support out there, ready to offer you that connection you might be craving after hours of nursing, diaper changes, toy cleanups, and sleepless nights.⠀ ⠀ Speaking of connection, there is so much I remember about this moment. I remember this delicious snuggle in the sand, I remember tiny toes touching new landscapes, but I also remember my now dear friend behind the lens ( @summerandstorm ) grabbing my camera and insisting she capture this moment because she noticed how more often than not, I am the one taking the photos but I am hardly ever in them. What a treasure. At the time we were new friends. We met over the internet and connected on all things mama and baby. While we didn’t know each other too well at the time, we felt a sense of ease, and sisterhood, because there is an unspoken language that exists between new moms. We get it, and we get one another. That is what @peanut does for mamas everywhere. Welcome to the community :) #peanutapp #ad

