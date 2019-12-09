Seksīgais vampīrs Īens Somerholders atklāj, ka zaudējis nevainību 13 gadu vecumā

Seriālu “The Vampire Diaries”, “V-Wars” un “Lost” zvaigzne, aktieris Īens Somerholders (41) intervijā “SiriusXM” ar TV personību Endiju Koenu paziņoja, ka pirmo reizi ar seksu nodarbojies vien 13 gadu vecumā.
Viņš pastāstīja, ka zaudējis nevainību ar meiteni, kurai tolaik bija 16 gadu, kā arī to, ka šarmēt dāmas iemācījies no sava vecākā brāļa, kurš bijis ļoti populārs daiļā dzimuma pārstāvēm.
"Viņa istabā regulāri ciemojās meitenes, un es bieži vien skatījos iekšā pa viņa logu. [..] Es iemācījos ļoti daudz!" informēja slavenība.
Kā zināms, aktieris kopš 2015. gada ir precējies ar aktrisi Nikiju Rīdu (31) un abi kopā audzina meitu Bodi (Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder).
