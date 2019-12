Kašers ar sirsnīgu kadru atzīstas draugam mīlestībā

Imagine if I was gay and I posted this photo? 😛🤪🤪brrrrrr... swimming was not a good idea! But with him it gets hot! 🙈🤪 #loveislove #Frozen #Elsa #Letitgo #xmas #shubidibidupdupdup #bučiņāāās

A post shared by Kasher (Kašers) Blums-Blumanis (@kasher_bb) on Dec 8, 2019 at 5:01am PST