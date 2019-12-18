No komiķa-tirliņa par iekāres objektu – aktieris Kumails Nandžiani parāda, kā pārvērties viņa ķermenis

Aktieris un komiķis Kumails Nandžiani ir nopietni audzējis muskuļus, lai filmētos gaidāmajā “Marvel” kinolentē “The Eternals”, un beidzot ir gatavs parādīt rezultātus.
Kumails sociālajā tīklā “Instagram” dalījās ar kadriem, kuros redzamas viņa iespaidīgās pārvērtības, komentējot: “Nekad nebiju domājis, ka būšu viens no tiem cilvēkiem, kuri kārdinās ar bildēm bez krekla, bet smagi un ilgi esmu strādājis, un te nu mēs esam.” Viņš jokoja: “Tu vai nu nomirsti kā varonis, vai dzīvo gana ilgi, lai kļūtu par ļaundari.”
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
Seriāla “Silicon Valley” zvaigzne atzina, ka to spējis paveikt tikai studijas atbalsta dēļ.
“Pirms gada uzzināju, ka filmēšos “Marvel” filmā “The Eternals”, un izlēmu, ka vēlos mainīt savu izskatu. Es nebūtu to varējis izdarīt, ja man nebūtu dots vesels gads kopā ar treneriem un dietologiem, par kuriem maksā pasaulē lielākā kinostudija. Man patīk, kā es izskatos, bet es arī saprotu to, kāpēc tā pirms tam nebija. Tas būtu bijis neiespējami bez visa šā laika un resursiem.”
Aktieris īpašu paldies teica savai mīļotajai: “Vislielākais paldies manai sievai Emīlijai, kurai bija jāpacieš, ka es visu gadu runāju tikai par treniņiem un savu diētu. Apsolu, ka kādreiz atkal būšu interesants.”
Pirms tam aktieris izskatījās šādi - kā redzams, ne miņas no lielajiem muskuļiem.