Pasaulē slaveni cilvēki lielās ar foto no saviem krāšņajiem Ziemassvētkiem

Sejas.lvHolivudaPasaulē slaveni cilvēki lielās ar foto no saviem krāšņajiem Ziemassvētkiem 2019. gada 25. decembris 14:37Pasaulē slaveni cilvēki lielās ar foto no saviem krāšņajiem ZiemassvētkiemSejasFOTO: Ekrānuzņēmumi no "Instagram"Tāpat kā mēs, parastie mirstīgie, arī slavenības svin Ziemassvētkus - jāsaka gan, ka viņu svinības ir ar lielāku vērienu! View this post on Instagram Say CHEESE!! 🥂🍾❤️ Lotta love in that room ☺️ Happy Holidays!A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Dec 23, 2019 at 2:41pm PST View this post on Instagram Santa’s Babies 🎅🏼♥️A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 23, 2019 at 4:33pm PST View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas from the Hawaii crew 🎄🎁🌈 #WadeWorldTour2019A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:30am PST View this post on Instagram ☃️A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 24, 2019 at 10:48am PST View this post on Instagram Girls night out with my favorite daughter! (ok she's my only daughter but still) ❤️A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 23, 2019 at 1:36pm PST View this post on Instagram Day 23 of 25 Days of Cozy: What does Santa get? Milk, cocoa, or hot toddy? 😈🎅🏻 #CozyLittleChristmasA post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 23, 2019 at 12:49pm PST View this post on Instagram We take Christmas MERRY seriously...🎄#SeeHowIDidThat 🤓#DontMessWithOurXmasGameA post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 17, 2019 at 10:00am PST View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 @samasghariA post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 21, 2019 at 7:34pm PST View this post on Instagram Right now. Wrapping gifts. ⠀ Hiding my tired eyes. How you all handling it? Any tips from other mamas out there?! How to get through these next two days with a 3 and a 5 year old?! ❤A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Dec 23, 2019 at 11:28am PST View this post on Instagram Happy Christmas! Kisses from the Beckham boys!! Xxx we love u xxxxA post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Dec 24, 2019 at 11:15am PST View this post on Instagram A merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:01am PST View this post on Instagram Happy holidays from our family to yours!A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:57am PST View this post on Instagram Wir wünschen ein Frohes Weihnachtsfest 🥰 Merry Christmas 🎄🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:59am PST View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas! ❤️🎄A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:46am PST View this post on Instagram From our family to you and yours. Blessings to you all this holiday season 🎅❤️🙏A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Dec 23, 2019 at 10:17pm PST View this post on Instagram Here’s another Christmas treat for you 🎁 💫 Happy Holidays - Team Celine . Un autre cadeau pour vous 🎁 💫 Joyeuses fêtes - Team CélineA post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:04am PST View this post on Instagram Because I’m on an edible free vacation, I’m focusing on bud during this holiday season!A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:48am PST View this post on Instagram From the Xmas archives 🎄📸 Countdown to Christmas!A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Dec 23, 2019 at 8:21am PST View this post on Instagram silent nightA post shared by Thomas Wesley (@diplo) on Dec 24, 2019 at 6:27pm PST View this post on Instagram Christmas Eve morning ritual year 14!!!! Love to all!A post shared by @ lauradern on Dec 24, 2019 at 1:49pm PST View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas, good luck and just keep livinA post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Dec 24, 2019 at 8:45am PST View this post on Instagram Baby, it’s warm outside.❤️ #ChristmasInMiami #ChristmasEveSleigh 📸: @arodA post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 24, 2019 at 1:05pm PST View this post on Instagram This was the best we got. Merry Christmas Eve! ♥️🎄A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:05pm PST View this post on Instagram Xmas Eve ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Dec 24, 2019 at 3:32pm PST View this post on Instagram Signing out for the holidays. Be kind, be safe, and have a beautiful few weeks you wonderful humans xxA post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:03am PST View this post on Instagram Happy holidays everyone! 🎄🎁A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Dec 25, 2019 at 2:53am PST View this post on Instagram Feliz Navidaaaa🎄🎄🌴🌴A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:24pm PST View this post on Instagram I love Christmas it really brings people together. Thanks @elsapatakyconfidential and her Spanish family for truly making me feel part of the family @cristianprieto.filmmakerA post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Dec 24, 2019 at 8:32pm PST View this post on Instagram We wish a Merry Christmas to everyone 🎅🏻🎄🙏A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 25, 2019 at 3:15am PST View this post on Instagram Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family 🎄A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 24, 2019 at 12:11pm PST View this post on Instagram From the Obama family to yours, Merry Christmas!A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Dec 24, 2019 at 4:01pm PST View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas from this fluffy gal. Hope your time is filled with family, laughter and naughty food lol 🍾🎁💋A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Dec 25, 2019 at 2:00am PST View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas Eve, from our family to yours. @dbelicious #gratefulA post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 24, 2019 at 6:32pm PST View this post on Instagram We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch 💚 Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone xA post shared by Adele (@adele) on Dec 23, 2019 at 11:32am PST instagramziemassvētki