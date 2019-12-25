T 25.12.2019.

Pasaulē slaveni cilvēki lielās ar foto no saviem krāšņajiem Ziemassvētkiem

FOTO: Ekrānuzņēmumi no "Instagram"

Tāpat kā mēs, parastie mirstīgie, arī slavenības svin Ziemassvētkus - jāsaka gan, ka viņu svinības ir ar lielāku vērienu!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Say CHEESE!! 🥂🍾❤️ Lotta love in that room ☺️ Happy Holidays!

Santa’s Babies 🎅🏼♥️

Merry Christmas from the Hawaii crew 🎄🎁🌈 #WadeWorldTour2019

☃️

Girls night out with my favorite daughter! (ok she's my only daughter but still) ❤️

We take Christmas MERRY seriously...🎄#SeeHowIDidThat 🤓#DontMessWithOurXmasGame

Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 @samasghari

Happy Christmas! Kisses from the Beckham boys!! Xxx we love u xxxx

A merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

Happy holidays from our family to yours!

Merry Christmas! ❤️🎄

From our family to you and yours. Blessings to you all this holiday season 🎅❤️🙏

Because I’m on an edible free vacation, I’m focusing on bud during this holiday season!

From the Xmas archives 🎄📸 Countdown to Christmas!

silent night

Christmas Eve morning ritual year 14!!!! Love to all!

Merry Christmas, good luck and just keep livin

This was the best we got. Merry Christmas Eve! ♥️🎄

Xmas Eve ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Happy holidays everyone! 🎄🎁

Feliz Navidaaaa🎄🎄🌴🌴

We wish a Merry Christmas to everyone 🎅🏻🎄🙏

Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family 🎄

From the Obama family to yours, Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas Eve, from our family to yours. @dbelicious #grateful

