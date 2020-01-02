C 2.01.2020.

Tā jauno gadu sagaidījuši pasaulslaveni cilvēki

Daži svinējuši mājās, daži darbā, bet citi siltajās zemēs - ieskaties pasaulslaveno zvaigžņu gadu mijas svinībās!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

☾ 2019, Im happily saying goodbye They tell you that you shouldn’t look back but I’m going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It’s OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame. We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always will have your back. Have faith that life will get better as long as we believe in ourselves. We must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily. Remind yourself how incredible your life is. How you’re still standing, thriving, smiling. Sometimes we need to remind ourselves that what we take with us, is so much greater than what we left behind. I am choosing to only take with me the happiest of times! As I made this video of the past year; I can’t help but smile! True you are my entire heart! My happy place! My Forever and always! I love you ♡ I pray you leave everything that does not serve you purpose, happiness, peace, love and health back in 2019. 2020 I welcome you with all of my heart!! ☾ 🎶 Des’ree- I’m kissing you

sinus drugs got me fucked uppppp. 1 hour til countdown but I’m out love u guys!!

U ready?

To lots of love in 2020

please be my New Years kiss even when I’m 80!!!

Happy New Year from my house to yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Happy New Year ! 🍿 💫🍾 Can’t wait to see what 2020 will bring! 🎇

Here’s to 2020 vision and visionaries! 🎇 #Sydney #nye2020 #topnight

I can see clearly now... 2020! Happy New Year from the UK ♥️♥️♥️

2020 here we come! Happy New Years EVERYONE

Cheers to a new Decade ‼️‼️‼️ #2020 🙌🏖💫

HAPPY NEW YEARS 🍾🍾🍾

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020!!!

Happy new year from me and my best friend

Cheers to a great year! 2020 we are ready for you!! 🥂 #LetsGetIt

Happy New Year!!!! 🥳💝🎉🥂#2020 #happynewyear

Ready for everything 2020 has in store. Starting with champagne. 🥂

#ad What are you doing for #NYE? 🎆

Probably going to make it to midnight tonight but no promises! Happy New Year!

i wish you all the best best best 💙

🤑🤑🤑

