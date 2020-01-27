P 27.01.2020.

Basketbolisti, aktieri un citas zvaigznes sēro par Kobes Braienta pēkšņo nāvi

Neimars un Kobe

FOTO: no sociālajiem tīkliem

Svētdien, 27. janvārī, pasauli pāršalca traģiska vēsts, ka 41 gada vecumā miris basketbola leģenda Kobe Braients. Bojā gājusi arī viena no viņa meitām. Skumjas par notikušo sociālajos tīklos pauda gan basketbolisti, gan citi sabiedrībā pazīstami cilvēki.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

