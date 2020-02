Sabiedrībā pazīstami cilvēki publisko savas nedēļas nogales fotogrāfijas

Every place has a hidden gem and you may not even find it if someone doesn't tell you about it. So let me share that hidden 💎 of @esperanzaresort.lt with you! #SPAreview #invited Yes, the territory is very big and super clean that even the forest looks photoshopped, the breakfast is superb as well as the variety of sports activities will fit everyone. But the hidden gem is elsewhere... It's the wellness center with such extraordinary treatments as the 'floating bed', 'sand bed therapy', 'cloud 9' and many other. For example, I was literally floating on the water while enjoying a sharko shower massage (I suggest you combine it with body wrapping 👌🏽). Loved the sea salt & rosemarie oil body scrub accompanied by a rain that washed it all off (see photo Nr4 of that big shower bed). And while I was enjoying a hot sand massage, I finally did not feel any pain in my B cups because I was lying on what felt like sand (still don't get why all the massage beds are not designed for women). If you're looking for a more serious body treatment, then ask for a 'Winform Tecarsin' - a treatment against cellulite excess fat and muscle toning. Ladies at the wellness centre were also amazing - so nice and caring, with a very light and positive energy, which matters a lot! There is nothing worse than having somebody massaging you with a negative energy. I'm sure you'd agree. And finally the Vitamin D & collagen lamps that me and @maris_mezhals enjoyed for 20min a day (see photo Nr2). All the rest is in the Highlighted stories 'SPA 🇱🇹' #highlights Me wearing @changelingerie_latvia 👙♥️

A post shared by MAIJA ARMANEVA Content Creator (@maija_armaneva) on Feb 1, 2020 at 11:55pm PST