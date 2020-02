No tusnīša par sekssimbolu – dziedātājs Ollijs Mūrs pārsteidz ar pārvērtībām

Ain’t bad for 35yr old! My ambition to be a “butler in the buff” is coming true 🤪🤣👍🏻 the pic on the left was 2nd January! I was like “fuck me I look massive” weight was doing me no favours, grumpy, no energy, sleeping was awful so I made some adjustments and I’m actually buzzing now I’m off to get a McDonald’s 🤣👏🏻

