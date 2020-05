Sabiedrībā pazīstami cilvēki publisko savas nedēļas nogales fotogrāfijas

Next season, I will sing the title role in Shostakovich’s ‘Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk’ with the @bostonsymphony Symphony at Symphony Hall, in addition to our @carnegiehall performance. I am very excited to be back in Boston and to have this great opportunity to perform with Maestro @andrisnelsons and the amazing BSO! ❤️🦅 -- Symphony Hall April 6, 8, 10, 2021 7:30pm Carnegie Hall April 14, 2021 7pm -- Boston Symphony Orchestra Andris Nelsons, conductor Kristine Opolais, soprano (Katerina Izmailova) @operabrandon, tenor (Sergei) Sergei Skorokhodov, tenor (Zinovy Izmailov) Vladimir Vaneyev, bass (Boris Izmailov and Ghost of Boris) Tanglewood Festival Chorus -- 📸 Tatyana Vlasova

