Uzmini slavenību!

FOTO: Fragments no Instagram

Pēdējos gados sociālā vietne "Instagram" kļuvusi par vienu no svarīgākajām slavenību eksponēšanās platformām. Tiek fotografēti un ar neskaitāmiem tēmturiem publicēti ne tikai "selfiji" vai slavenības ikdienas maltīte, bet arī atsevišķas ķermeņa daļas.  Piemēram, vesels "Instagram" konts veltīts tikai un vienīgi pēcpusei. Slavenības labprāt publicē kādu vienu sava ķermeņa detaļu, akcentējot, viņuprāt, ko būtisku (atcerēsimies belfiju bumu). Lūk, piemēram (skat. attēlu), kādas slavenības "Instagram" foto fragments. Uzmini, kura tā ir?

Pareizā atbilde... tā ir reslinga cīkstones, dvīņu māsas Nikija un Brī Bellas.

