Uzmini slavenību!

Pēdējos gados sociālā vietne "Instagram" kļuvusi par vienu no svarīgākajām slavenību eksponēšanās platformām. Tiek fotografēti un ar neskaitāmiem tēmturiem publicēti ne tikai "selfiji" vai slavenības ikdienas maltīte, bet arī atsevišķas ķermeņa daļas. Piemēram, vesels "Instagram" konts veltīts tikai un vienīgi pēcpusei. Slavenības labprāt publicē kādu vienu sava ķermeņa detaļu, akcentējot, viņuprāt, ko būtisku (atcerēsimies belfiju bumu). Lūk, piemēram (skat. attēlu), kādas slavenības "Instagram" foto fragments. Uzmini, kura tā ir?
Pareizā atbilde... tā ir reslinga cīkstones, dvīņu māsas Nikija un Brī Bellas.
This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing. As Twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different. It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become...from cravings to symptoms. We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I’ll remember forever. Can’t wait to meet her little boy and I can’t wait to see what I’ll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I’m happy to end it as one. 💛 #twins #pregnant #37weeks