Uzmini slavenību!

This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing. As Twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different. It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become...from cravings to symptoms. We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I’ll remember forever. Can’t wait to meet her little boy and I can’t wait to see what I’ll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I’m happy to end it as one. 💛 #twins #pregnant #37weeks

A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Jul 6, 2020 at 9:36am PDT