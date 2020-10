"Amerikāņu pīrāga" aktrise 41 gada vecumā gaida pirmdzimto

The greatest, most precious gift has come our way. Through all the trauma, through all the struggle, through all the doubt, our little angel has chosen us. I will never have enough words to describe my love for this beautiful soul coming into our lives, but I wont ever stop trying to give him the best life possible. You’re all I’ve ever wanted and the most important thing that will ever matter. We love you, #BabyHope. We welcome, honor, and cherish you. 🤰🏼✨ 🌙

