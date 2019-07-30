Pk 2.08.2019.
  • Pasaulslavenas dāmas izrāda savus augumus seksīgos bikini

Pasaulslavenas dāmas izrāda savus augumus seksīgos bikini

FOTO: скриншот instagram.com/bellahadid

Dažas pozējušas peldtērpos, bet daļa pusplikas...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

👙This National Bikini Day, I want to thank you and for you to thank yourself. For getting up this morning. For showing up for yourself and hopefully feeling confident enough to love the swim you’re in today and any day. Thank you @Aerie for your continued support of the nonprofit💚💙💚@neda You all showed up this swim season in the most 🔥powerful way yet! Thanks to all 35,251‼️of you who stood strong & shared your photos loving the swim you’re in, we were able to donate $35,251 to @NEDA 🙌 to help support those affected by eating disorders. Thank you so so much and keep sharing the love and positivity! We love you! ❤❤❤ Oh and PS this suit and more brand new swim drops 7.8 😉 📸📸📸 @diggzy . . . #everybodyisabikinibody #everyBODYisbeautiful #googlepixel3 #aeriereal #aeriepartner

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🤗🤗 nothing makes me happier than swimming in the ocean 💙

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The best showers are taken outside 🌩

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

it’s almost #LEOSZN where my Leo’s at?

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Smell the sea and feel the sky . Let your soul and spirit fly .... 🌊✨ #kenshopsarou

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

☺️

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#HotGirlSummer 🔥👸🏼🌈

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Boat bum 🚤 in my @flagpole

A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

feels off-brand but going for it

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hang loose 🤙🏽 #4thofjuly

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

wish you were here .💙

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bring it summer 🌞

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bye.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

mornin 🇬🇷

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Casual ‼️‼️ @revolve

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pool💦Sun☀️BrenéBrown📚Repeat

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❤️My happy place...... #MagicalSea #Tahiti #WorldOceanDay

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

gmorning 🌞

A post shared by Dua Lipa (@dualipa) on

