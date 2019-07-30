Pasaulslavenas dāmas izrāda savus augumus seksīgos bikini

Dažas pozējušas peldtērpos, bet daļa pusplikas...
👙This National Bikini Day, I want to thank you and for you to thank yourself. For getting up this morning. For showing up for yourself and hopefully feeling confident enough to love the swim you’re in today and any day. Thank you @Aerie for your continued support of the nonprofit💚💙💚@neda You all showed up this swim season in the most 🔥powerful way yet! Thanks to all 35,251‼️of you who stood strong & shared your photos loving the swim you’re in, we were able to donate $35,251 to @NEDA 🙌 to help support those affected by eating disorders. Thank you so so much and keep sharing the love and positivity! We love you! ❤❤❤ Oh and PS this suit and more brand new swim drops 7.8 😉 📸📸📸 @diggzy . . . #everybodyisabikinibody #everyBODYisbeautiful #googlepixel3 #aeriereal #aeriepartner