Tā dzīvo pasaulē vislabāk atalgotais aktieris

Amerikāņu aktieris Dveins Džonsons ir atguvis pasaulē vislabāk atalgotā aktiera titulu, liecina žurnāla "Forbes" publicēts pasaulē vispelnošāko aktieru saraksts, kurā pēc Džonsona dominē aktieri no ASV kinostudijas "Marvel Studios" uzņemtajām "Atriebēju" ("Avengers") filmām, kas ir uzstādījušas kases rekordus.
Bijušais profesionālais cīkstonis Džonsons 12 mēnešu laikā ir nopelnījis 89,4 miljonus ASV dolāru, atgriežoties šā saraksta virsotnē, kur viņš pēdējoreiz bija 2016. gadā. Pērn un aizpērn viņš bija šā saraksta otrajā vietā.
47 gadus vecais ražīgais aktieris guva lielus panākumus ar savu tēlojumu ģimenes filmā "Džumandži: Laipni lūgti džungļos" ("Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"), kurai ir gaidāms sīkvels, un ir filmējies arī vairākās "Ātrs un bez žēlastības" ("Fast and Furious") filmās, tai skaitā šomēnes uz ekrāniem nonākušajā filmā "Hobss un Šovs" ("Hobbs & Shaw").
"Viņš vienkārši ir kļuvis par droši diskontējamu zvaigzni. Un viņš vienmēr strādā – viņš ir neatlaidīgs," sacīja "Comscore" analītiķis Pols Dergarabedjans.
Džonsons arī piedalās telekanāla HBO šovā "Ballers", vada NBC spēļu šovu "Titan Games", un viņam pieder sava fitnesa apģērbu līnija.
Cheers you sexy SOB 🥃 A very cool honor to have multiple Dwayne Johnsons have a presence at the world renowned @madametussauds. One sexy DJ will have full time residency in London, while the other sexy DJ will travel Asia and the world, starting at #MadameTussaudsBeijing. So I invite you all to come hang out with me, take some fun selfies, raise a glass and toast to hard work, gratitude and the words I NEVER hear when people meet me for the first time, I thought you’d be bigger, Rock!? 😄 Thanks again, Madame Tussauds. Cool honor 🥃 #MadameTussaudsLondon #MadameTussaudsBeijing #HardestWorkerInTheRoom
Electric is how I would describe this night with the Chinese people. I wanted to travel to a city in China, outside of Beijing. Get to know the country more and it’s people. I decided to go to the amazing and sprawling city of Guangzhou. This city created an epic, historic, frenzied & beautiful night that I’ll never forget. Grateful to have this connection with the people ~ it’ll always be the best part of my job. #hobbsandshaw #guangzhou 🇨🇳
Worked very hard in China all week for an amazing @hobbsandshaw press tour in Beijing & Guangzhou. But I knew, 15hrs on the bird got me home to this pot of sushi gold waiting for me at the end of my Hawaii rainbow. Soosh and woosabi so good, it’s eaten right out of the containers my friends 🤣🍣🥢💧 #netflixandchill
Independence Day Devouring🦈 Lil’ Jazzy’s favorite pool game is me being a great white shark hunting her down while I say the JAWS theme song.. dun dun...dun dun...dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun... and it all ends in kisses. She also plays the game where she takes whatever I’m drinking and slowly dumps it in the pool while looking at me and laughing. She a disrupter 🤣😈 ~ I love it. Hope you all had a great and grateful 4th with your families✌🏾🥃
My goal with @HobbsAndShaw was to create a new, cool, bad ass, fun and exciting franchise for the global audience. And in order to do that you gotta commit to being an absolute beast on all levels - ready to disrupt, raise the bar and change the game. Remember when you intensely push yourself physically and mentally past barriers, the efficacy transcends your immediate goals into something much greater. Foundation building - for life. Chase your greatness. I got your back - let’s rock & roll👊🏾 #hardestworkersintheroom #hobbsandshaw AUGUST 2ND 🌎
These look like little sliders but I assure you they’re two beefy 8oz burgers with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Fries on the other side of the plate with ketchup and ranch dressing. A double shot chaser of my new tequila with the ability to unhinge my jaw like a boa constrictor with elasticated skin to devour all this as if it was still grazing. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends, because I’m right there with ya. #cheatmealsunday 🍔 🥃
I know how this dance goes with my lil’ Jazzy who clings to me like a spider monkey 24/7 🐒 Daddy, I’m thirsty, can I have some of your water? Of course you can baby. I pour it, she takes the water, looks at me and slowly dumps it on the towel. I look angry. She smiles. I smile. She laughs hard. I laugh harder. She laughs even harder. Repeat until there’s no more water. Then she runs off and I’m left with an empty water bottle. One of the many reasons I cherish 😂🙏🏾🖤 my off days.
Brutal, yet phenomenal leg workout in my new 👟 @projectrock @underarmour PR2s. First ever training shoe with advanced HOVR technology. I designed these shoes for my intense workouts. Now they’re ready for yours. And now I’m ready to waddle outta the gym cuz my legs are like f*cking jello Happy Training. #PR2s #BloodOrange #UnderArmour #ProjectRock AVAILABLE THIS THURS.
It’s not pretty, but it’s heavenly. #CheatMealSunday as I needed some good cheat day fats so I went with a 33oz Bone In Ribeye with a 1 pound loaded baked potato. Whole heartedly enjoyed in my office earlier this evening. For the record, “Bone In Ribeye” was my nickname in college on Saturday nights. TMI. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends - they’re well earned 👊🏾🥩🥔
Happy Mama’s Day to my incredible woman @laurenhashianofficial who’s the anchor of our blessed family. I always say, if you got a good mom then you have real shot at life to becoming a good human being. As a father and man, I find the greatest peace and gratitude in knowing our baby girls here, Jazzy & Tia have this incredible woman’s motherly love. These little nuggets have a real shot. Daddy’s bringing the tequila home so get ready cuz we gonna make some more babies tonight 😉🥃 HMDB x
Good way to close out our Memorial Day. The freedoms & safety to enjoy these blessed moments in my life with my babies, that I hold close to my 🖤 - I know don’t come without a sacrifice and burden to endure. I’m grateful to the bone and honor all the servicemen & servicewomen who gave their everything for the very blessings that we all enjoy. Hope you had a blessed Memorial Day weekend with your families. And got suckered into watching THE INCREDIBLES2 before bedtime for the 57th time. #memorialday #grateful #safesleeps 🇺🇸
Since today’s my birthday - my annual “birthday clang and bang” workouts are always special. Labored in sweat, grit, spit, cuss words, laughs, loud music and some other sexy shit 😈 But it’s mainly labored in the most important thing of all ~ gratitude. Grateful to have these two hands to put in the hard work and take some more cracks at success as we go down this wild & blessed road of life. #birthdayclangandbang #gratitude #cleanupyoursweatdammit
🥃 cheers and what a night. Taste testing my new brand of tequila, fresh out of the barrels from Mexico at 45,000ft. Appropriately smooth (and sexy;) tasting considering I just delivered my end of the night toast to the most distinguished and influential people in the world at our TIME 100 gala. So much fun and thank you NYC! #NightToRemember #TIME100 #ToastOfTheTown🥃 @hhgarcia41📸
Pain Chains ⛓ If you go to @dickssportinggoods or *link in my bio* you’ll buy my new #ProjectRock training gear which is @underarmour’s #1 SELLING BRAND across the board. And if you step inside my IRON PARADISE - man or woman - I’m gonna wrap these chains around your neck and we’re gonna GET DOWN. I don’t do gentle, but hey don’t knock it til’ you try it 😈 HUGE thank you to EVERYONE for your amazing (record breaking:) support! #RentsDue #BendBoundariesCollection AVAILABLE NOW
A good laugh at 40,000ft. Flyin’ back to Hawaii now to finish production on HOBBS & SHAW. Looked down at my plate and started to laugh at my plain grilled chicken and white rice and had an epiphany. Laughed cuz when I was teenager living in Hawaii, we were evicted from our lil’ $180 per week apartment and forced to leave the island. That part ain’t so funny, but what IS funny is that even back then when I was 14yrs old, my daily diet was EXACTLY THE SAME as it is today, eatin’ the same shit - plain grilled chicken and white rice 🤦🏽♂️ Same kid. Same shit. Slightly better view. #ChickenAndRice #HawaiiBound 🤙🏾
The Sunday Sushi Train 🍣 🚂 brought a friend to ride.. a big ass roasted turkey, smoked ham and cheese sammich 🦃 🐖 🧀 hand made by yours truly. Satisfying my addiction, with a great doc called UNDER THE INFLUENCE about one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Keith Richards. If you ain’t eatin’ then you ain’t cheatin’. Enjoy, your cheat meals my friends. #StickyFingers #UnderTheInfluence #SooshTurkeyHamTrain