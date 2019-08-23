Pk 23.08.2019.

Tā dzīvo pasaulē vislabāk atalgotais aktieris

FOTO: Andrew Kelly / REUTERS

Amerikāņu aktieris Dveins Džonsons ir atguvis pasaulē vislabāk atalgotā aktiera titulu, liecina žurnāla "Forbes" publicēts pasaulē vispelnošāko aktieru saraksts, kurā pēc Džonsona dominē aktieri no ASV kinostudijas "Marvel Studios" uzņemtajām "Atriebēju" ("Avengers") filmām, kas ir uzstādījušas kases rekordus.

Bijušais profesionālais cīkstonis Džonsons 12 mēnešu laikā ir nopelnījis 89,4 miljonus ASV dolāru, atgriežoties šā saraksta virsotnē, kur viņš pēdējoreiz bija 2016. gadā. Pērn un aizpērn viņš bija šā saraksta otrajā vietā.

47 gadus vecais ražīgais aktieris guva lielus panākumus ar savu tēlojumu ģimenes filmā "Džumandži: Laipni lūgti džungļos" ("Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"), kurai ir gaidāms sīkvels, un ir filmējies arī vairākās "Ātrs un bez žēlastības" ("Fast and Furious") filmās, tai skaitā šomēnes uz ekrāniem nonākušajā filmā "Hobss un Šovs" ("Hobbs & Shaw").

"Viņš vienkārši ir kļuvis par droši diskontējamu zvaigzni. Un viņš vienmēr strādā – viņš ir neatlaidīgs," sacīja "Comscore" analītiķis Pols Dergarabedjans.

Džonsons arī piedalās telekanāla HBO šovā "Ballers", vada NBC spēļu šovu "Titan Games", un viņam pieder sava fitnesa apģērbu līnija.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

