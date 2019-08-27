O 27.08.2019.
  • Sejas.lv
  • Slavenības
  • Pašmāju slavenības lielās faniem ar fotogrāfijām no saviem ceļojumiem

Pašmāju slavenības lielās faniem ar fotogrāfijām no saviem ceļojumiem

FOTO: instagram.com/janisstibelis/

Daži aizceļojuši tuvāk, daži tālāk, bet visi dalījušies ar kadriem no savām izklaidēm!

Valdis Melderis - Igaunija

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Valdis Melderis (@valdismelderis) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Valdis Melderis (@valdismelderis) on

Juta Valdmane - Indonēzija

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Last night at Seminyak and super happy to go elsewhere ❤️😍🙏 We are done with Seminyak and here are the reasons why: *for us it is not the “real” Bali. It’s super crowded and a lot of party places and noise. If you like it- that’s your place to explore. * no beautiful nature. Bali is so beautiful- city is not where you want to stay if you love nature as we do. *Seminyak is far away from all the nicest attractions- Ubud, a lot of temples and jungles. Overall- we are pleased with our stay here, as the beach bars was really nice places to enjoy sunset in the evening, but would not stay again for sure. #bali #seminyak #indonesia #baliindonesia #mybali #balitrip #couple #balicouple

A post shared by Juta Valdmane (@jutavaldmane) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just a pretty view 😍 On a side note: BE CAREFUL when exchanging money in Bali. Don’t go to smaller “authorised exchange” places. Today they tried to trick us on the amount. Everything seems legit and they even let you count the money they give you. You count it and everything is good, but they try to keep your attention away and ask one question after another so you partner won’t notice one of them is sliding money back in the drawer, cos he is holding the money in his hands. Maybe I would not notice that if some of my clients weren’t cheated like that as well, and if one of guys wouldn’t ask what hotel we are staying- twice 😁 I get jus SUPER mean when it comes to things like this lol, so I started yelling to him that i saw what he did and I’ll call the police, so he had no choice but to give our euros back 😁 So be careful and exchange money in your country (for us it was a better rate), or go and exchange at bank type exchange counters 🙏 Bali is just AMAZING place to visit, and people are super nice- but as in every country- exclusions may apply. #bali #baliindonesia #ubud #seminyak #kuta #uluwatu #sanur

A post shared by Juta Valdmane (@jutavaldmane) on

Alise Haijima - Spānija

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HAIJIMA MUSIC Official (@alise_haijima) on

Armands Tripāns - Itālija

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Roma, Itālija. Staigāt, ēst, gelato. Un tad atkal to pašu.

A post shared by Armands Tripāns (@armandstripans) on

Rūta Reinika - Izraēla

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rūta Reinika (@ruta.reinika) on

Emīlija Sama - Francija

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Postcard from Sarlat , with love Emily

A post shared by 🌺🌸 Emīlija Sama 🌸🌺 (@sudrabakaija) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Postcard from FRANCE , with love Emily

A post shared by 🌺🌸 Emīlija Sama 🌸🌺 (@sudrabakaija) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

slice of heaven

A post shared by 🌺🌸 Emīlija Sama 🌸🌺 (@sudrabakaija) on

Jānis Stībelis - Spānija

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fantastisks skats no viesnīcas numuriņa @cala_galdana #menorca #calagaldana #vacation

A post shared by Jānis Stībelis (@janisstibelis) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priekā..., saule, jūra un glāze Menorkas vīna 😎☀️✌️ #menorca #vinodemenorca

A post shared by Jānis Stībelis (@janisstibelis) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jauka diena @menorca_isla A lovely day in Menorca ☀️🙏😎 @janisstibelis

A post shared by Jānis Stībelis (@janisstibelis) on

Karlīna Caune - Itālija

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

changing colors 🌈 🦄

A post shared by KARLINA CAUNE (@karlinacaune) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

morning dip

A post shared by KARLINA CAUNE (@karlinacaune) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🕊

A post shared by KARLINA CAUNE (@karlinacaune) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

thank You @luisabeccaria for having us at Your beautiful home in Sicily ✨🇮🇹

A post shared by KARLINA CAUNE (@karlinacaune) on

Lasītākais šobrīd

Top raksti

Uz augšu