Pašmāju slavenības lielās faniem ar fotogrāfijām no saviem ceļojumiem

Daži aizceļojuši tuvāk, daži tālāk, bet visi dalījušies ar kadriem no savām izklaidēm!
Valdis Melderis - Igaunija
Juta Valdmane - Indonēzija
Slavenais Bali Lempuyang templis, jeb “Gates of heaven”. Un šeit es sapratu, ka neesmu tik ļoti atkarīga no instagram un bildēm, lai stāvētu 2-3h (nepārspīlējot) garā rindā, lai uztaisītu vienu bildi atvaļinājuma laikā no vietas, kas patiesībā pat neeksistē. 😁 jo instagram populārās bildes pamatā ir nevis vārti un ūdens pie tā, bet gan zem kameras nolikts spogulītis, lai vizuāli uztaisītu mierīga ūdens efektu. Bet pats templis- ārkārtīgi skaists 🙏 Šoreiz- selfijs it is 😋 #gatetoheaven #bali #baliindonesia #travelbali #lempuyangtemple #gatesofheaven
Last night at Seminyak and super happy to go elsewhere ❤️😍🙏 We are done with Seminyak and here are the reasons why: *for us it is not the “real” Bali. It’s super crowded and a lot of party places and noise. If you like it- that’s your place to explore. * no beautiful nature. Bali is so beautiful- city is not where you want to stay if you love nature as we do. *Seminyak is far away from all the nicest attractions- Ubud, a lot of temples and jungles. Overall- we are pleased with our stay here, as the beach bars was really nice places to enjoy sunset in the evening, but would not stay again for sure. #bali #seminyak #indonesia #baliindonesia #mybali #balitrip #couple #balicouple
Just a pretty view 😍 On a side note: BE CAREFUL when exchanging money in Bali. Don’t go to smaller “authorised exchange” places. Today they tried to trick us on the amount. Everything seems legit and they even let you count the money they give you. You count it and everything is good, but they try to keep your attention away and ask one question after another so you partner won’t notice one of them is sliding money back in the drawer, cos he is holding the money in his hands. Maybe I would not notice that if some of my clients weren’t cheated like that as well, and if one of guys wouldn’t ask what hotel we are staying- twice 😁 I get jus SUPER mean when it comes to things like this lol, so I started yelling to him that i saw what he did and I’ll call the police, so he had no choice but to give our euros back 😁 So be careful and exchange money in your country (for us it was a better rate), or go and exchange at bank type exchange counters 🙏 Bali is just AMAZING place to visit, and people are super nice- but as in every country- exclusions may apply. #bali #baliindonesia #ubud #seminyak #kuta #uluwatu #sanur
One of the nicest things in Bali are these little shops 😍 So happy to be back here after 3 years ❤️ from all the places I have ever visited- this is my favourite of them all ❤️ #30thbirthdaycelebration #myfavouriteplaceonearth #bali #denpasar #seminyak #ubud #traveling #baliindonesia
Alise Haijima - Spānija
Nenožēloju pēdējā brīdī iegādāties avio biļetes uz Spāniju. Barselona tik ļoti uzrunāja mani - tirgus skaļie pārdevēji, ēkas ar interesantiem ornamentiem, ēdiens, vīns un daba. Katrs ir pelnījis atpūsties no sirds vismaz pāris dienas, un palutināt sevi! Kur jūs bijāt atpūsties?
Casa Batllo. Ieraugot šo ēku, nez kāpēc, iedomājos par Disneja “Mazo nāriņu”, ko bērnibā skatījos atkal un atkal. Apļa ornamenti uz stikla kā butbuļi, viļņaini logu rāmji, kolonnas un balkona margas kā no koraļļiem. Īsts nekustamais mākslas darbs. Arhitekts: Antoni Gaudì #barcelona #casabatllogaudi
Armands Tripāns - Itālija
Rūta Reinika - Izraēla
Emīlija Sama - Francija
Jānis Stībelis - Spānija
Karlīna Caune - Itālija