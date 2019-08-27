Kristaps Tālbergs salauzis elkoni

TV personība un pasākumu vadītājs Kristaps Tālbergs sociālajos tīklos paziņoja, ka atkal ticis pie traumas – šoreiz salauzta elkoņa.
“Nevar saprast, kas visvairāk sāp - nobrāztais dibens, lauztais elkonis vai domas, ka būs mīziens atkal braukt pilnā ātrumā. Protams, iepriekš ir bijušas traumas, tomēr mazā šaubu doma kaut kur galvā neliek mieru,” raksta vietējā slavenība.
Nav nekāds noslēpums, ka Kristaps ir kaislīgs ekstrēmu un ne tik ekstrēmu sporta veidu piekritējs.
one of the best decisions that i've made lately - a switch to boosted board. now i use it as often as possible. it's fun, nature friendly and also does work as a therapy to clear my sometimes chaotic mind!
𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐮𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲! It was great to see the faces of people receiving those small packages I was asked to deliver. Sure, it's not easy to navigate and plan the whole ride in the city, but for one day... sure! I'm totally open for such adventure and especially when it brings nothing but the smiles. 𝐤𝐮𝐫𝐣𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐮𝐳 𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐮 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐮! Man patika! :) Manuprāt, visforšākais bija redzēt smaidīgos sūtījumu saņēmējus un Ziemassvētku vecīša sindroms piezogas jau pēc pirmās piegādes!
last year this was one of the those "close-to-perfect" vlog filming days! Conditions are perfect, strong wind, clean ice and skates and kite on the lake! šī bija viena no tām "tuvu perfektajām" filmēšanas dienām, ko noteikti atcerēšos. laikapstākļi ir perfekti - spēcīgs vējš, no sniega tīrs ledus, un slidas un pūķi uz ezera.
just a moment before gliding through the Kaindy lake trees. We spent one week in Kazakhstan and I enjoyed every single moment of this trip. Nature is wild. People are kind. Mirkli pirms ieslīdēšanas Kaindī ezerā. Pavadījām Kazahstānā nedēļu un noteikti labprāt tur vēl atgrieztos! Daba ir neskarta un mežonīga. Cilvēki laipni.
Sometimes you just have to go for it! Follow your heart, your gut and leave the "pro-con" list behind. Stop figuring everything out. Some things are unfigurable in this life. Don't let anything pull you back from dreams and ideas that you're chasing! This shot was taken as we were hiking up the Aktau mountain range in Altyn-Emel National park, Kazakhstan.