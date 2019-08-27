Kristaps Tālbergs salauzis elkoni

one of the best decisions that i’ve made lately - a switch to boosted board. now i use it as often as possible. it’s fun, nature friendly and also does work as a therapy to clear my sometimes chaotic mind! simply win-win-win ! 💥🤙🏻🛹⁣ ⁣ #boostedboard #daily #ride #longboard #saturday

A post shared by Kristaps Talbergs (@talbergs) on Aug 16, 2019 at 9:37pm PDT