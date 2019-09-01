Tā dzīvo pirmā "Chanel" modele-transpersona

I moved to Paris 1 year ago because I had a quarter life crisis. This past year in Paris has been one of the best years of my life, I experienced the best food, friends, and parties the world can offer. Thank you to everyone who welcomed me in and made this magical place feel like home. I hate to leave but I’m on to the next adventure in a new place!!! I heard Los Angeles is cool... I think I’ll give it a shot 😉👋🏻❤️

