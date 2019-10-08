O 8.10.2019.
Kad ļoti, ļoti, ļoti mīli savu kaķi – jokdaris ievieto savu mīluli populārās filmās un seriālos

FOTO: instagram.com/owl__kitty/

​Par jaunāko interneta kaķslavenību kļuvusi Lizija, kuras saimnieks, animators un videorežisors Tibolds Čarropins izveidojis sociālā tīkla “Instagram” kontu “OwlKitty”, lai izklaidētos, savu mīluli ievietojot populāru filmu un seriālu ainās.

Viņš piedāvājis arī ieskatu šo īso video tapšanā.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Draw me like one of your French girls 🚢😘

A post shared by OwlKitty (@owl__kitty) on

Ja Lizijai neesot īstā garastāvokļa, viss esot "kaķim zem astes". Pašlaik mīlulim ir 550 tūkstoši fanu visā pasaulē.

