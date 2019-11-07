Lielo izmēru modele Iskra Lorensa ir bērniņa gaidībās

It’s not just the two of us anymore, we're soon to be a family of 3 ❤️ When @Philipapayne ran out and got us six boxes of #ad @firstresponsepregnancy Early Result tests, our lives changed forever. We were so shocked when we saw those two lines and we knew for sure we were having a baby🤱🏼 Right now we’re 17 weeks and 3 days pregnant! 🤰🏼 And I can't wait to share with you what these last 4 months have been like. I’ve never been more excited to meet anyone, and Philip and I are in love with our mini baby P bump 🥰 I’m well aware of the struggles many women face with infertility and how lucky I am. That is why I’ll be giving away $10,000 to help and support one of you in your pregnancy journey (more deets coming soon). Thank you so much #firstresponsepregnancy for supporting me and all of the work you do to support couples struggling to conceive. It’s something very close to my heart with many of my best friends and family members experiencing these challenges. Can’t believe I’m finally telling the whole damn world our magical news sending you all lots of love xx #2MeansYes #preggo #pregnancyannouncement #17weeks #pregnant

A post shared by Iskra ✨ (@iskra) on Nov 5, 2019 at 11:02am PST