"The Florence + The Machine" soliste nosvinējusi sesto gadadienu, esot skaidrā

♥️ I got the 3 tattooed when I was three years sober, on a finger broken during a drunken fight with a wall, (don’t worry the wall is fine) I am six years sober today. I send love to anyone on day 1. I love you. I’m with you 🤚🏼

A post shared by Florence Welch (@florence) on Feb 2, 2020 at 3:38am PST