S 15.02.2020.

Tā Valentīndienu šogad nosvinējuši pasaulslaveni cilvēki

FOTO: ekrānuzņēmumi

Ar romantiskiem kadriem un novēlējumiem Valentīndienā patīk dalīties ne tikai pašmāju slavenībām! Apskaties kā šo dienu svinējuši pasaules bagātie un slavenie - daži to darījuši ar lielu vērienu, bet daži samērā mierīgi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me and My Valentine! Instagram vs. Reality ❤️

Happy Valentine’s Day to my sweetheart, @SunnysPop_Retail 💘

Happy Valentines Day You Beautiful Souls

Valentine’s Day Gifts. Swipe!

someone said there was a vday party♥️♥️♥️

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY❤️🔥💋

Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves. You make even the coldest days feel warm. 💕

❤️ #happyvalentinesday

pls touch wiv ur eyes only. this one is mine. Happy V day lovers 💕🔐

♥️

Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️❤️❤️❤️

It’s not about flowers and gifts and chocolate It’s not about having A boyfriend A girlfriend A lover A partner I get quite frustrated when we “celebrate” things or do things just cause we’re told to do them Because they’re on the calendar Or just because commercialism benefits And then somehow we’re left feeling half full because we don’t have the perfect image of whatever it is the world has convinced us we should have. So, what is Valentine’s Day anyway? When Love, loves everyday all around us, everyway I look at today as a reminder To smell the roses To love while we’re here To appreciate each other and ourselves Our planet, our spirits To give sweet, unexpected surprises To be tender To be thoughtful To take care of you, your heart, your body, your mind and take care of those u love It’s not about one day, it’s about a lifetime Here’s to a lifetime of love on all levels 🥰🥰🥰

Happy V-Day! Love yourself ❤️

My one. Happy Valentine’s Day ♥️

♥️ Valentine ♥️

Happy ♥️ Day to the light of my life ✨

My forever Valentine ♥️ #HappyValentinesDay

happy valentines day cwazzzyyy ❣️

happy Valentine’s Day. we love you guys.

