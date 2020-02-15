Tā Valentīndienu šogad nosvinējuši pasaulslaveni cilvēki

Ar romantiskiem kadriem un novēlējumiem Valentīndienā patīk dalīties ne tikai pašmāju slavenībām! Apskaties kā šo dienu svinējuši pasaules bagātie un slavenie - daži to darījuši ar lielu vērienu, bet daži samērā mierīgi.
It’s not about flowers and gifts and chocolate It’s not about having A boyfriend A girlfriend A lover A partner I get quite frustrated when we “celebrate” things or do things just cause we’re told to do them Because they’re on the calendar Or just because commercialism benefits And then somehow we’re left feeling half full because we don’t have the perfect image of whatever it is the world has convinced us we should have. So, what is Valentine’s Day anyway? When Love, loves everyday all around us, everyway I look at today as a reminder To smell the roses To love while we’re here To appreciate each other and ourselves Our planet, our spirits To give sweet, unexpected surprises To be tender To be thoughtful To take care of you, your heart, your body, your mind and take care of those u love It’s not about one day, it’s about a lifetime Here’s to a lifetime of love on all levels 🥰🥰🥰
Celebrating Valentine’s Day wearing this badass ring designed by my friend @bcompleted for @klarna.usa. Did you know that an old tradition says that only during a leap year, on Feb 29th, are women allowed to propose to men? 🤦♀️ It’s 2020, and any person of any gender identity can propose to anyone, anytime! So as we all celebrate love today, I put this ring on my own finger as a sign of my love for myself and for my fans - and a reminder that we are all born superstars. 💕 #getwhatyoulove
This is how i feel right now because my BEST FRIEND/ AMAZING HUSBAND @darylsabara SURPRISED ME IN LONDON FOR VALENTINES DAYYY😭💖🥰 my heart was aching last night because i knew i would miss him extra today and he walked in my hotel room and i froze of pure shock. I thought i was hallucinating💖 so happy i wasn’t 😂😍I LOVE YOU DARYLLLLL
You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could’ve expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you. I’ve told you a thousand times and I’ll tell you again..Thank you for finding me i am the luckiest girl alive❤️