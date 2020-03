Simona Kubasova ASV saņēmusi apbalvojumu par savu dokumentālo filmu

So so happy! ⭐️ “I Love You Wally” got an award for BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT! 🎬Thank you @thejellyfest for such a perfectly organized and fun festival! Crowd was so warm and supportive❤️ Thank you my amazing characters Matt, Amy, Holly and Mark! Love u dearly ❤️ and of course my team @braulio_jatar @meatshrines @enzology101 ⭐️

A post shared by SimonaKubasova (@simonakubasova) on Feb 29, 2020 at 9:52pm PST