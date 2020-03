Ģirģena padomniece Jonite uzņemta Oksfordas Universitātē

I bought this hoodie when I was 13 and visited Oxford on a study trip. I immediately fell in love with the city, and, as a kid, made it my goal to study there someday. I first applied for a bachelor’s degree in 2014 and got rejected. I remember being devastated, and (being my dramatic self) cried into this same hoodie for hours. Six years later, now with a great bachelor’s degree from Durham and plenty of unique work experience, I applied again for a masters degree. And today I can put on this hoodie (now old and worn in) with pride and the biggest smile while holding my acceptance letter. Starting October 2020 I will be a full time student at @oxford_uni, studying a Masters in Diplomatic Studies. Guess the moral of the story is - don’t take ‘no’ for an answer. And take decent care of your hoodies. ✌🏼 #COVID19 better be gone before fall!

