Simona Kubasova ASV nonākusi slimnīcā

New normal 🐶⁣⁣ How would this photo look before Covid-19? ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Possibly there would be many more people🚶🏼‍♀️ and cars 🚘 on the street... possibly some road work 🏗 What else? ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Ou yeah, and I would definitely not be wearing a protective face mask. I am so used to it now, it’s like putting socks on, Don’t you think? At least for us in USA🇺🇸 ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Do you think after this pandemic is over we will continue wearing them? Maybe during flights? ✈️⁣ ⁣ #newnormal #quarantine

A post shared by SimonaKubasova (@simonakubasova) on Apr 23, 2020 at 5:45am PDT