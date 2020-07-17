Pk 17.07.2020.

Kā dzīvo Jāņa Porziņģa izbijusī līgaviņa, modele Gabriela Njerī

Latvijas basketbola zvaigznes Kristapa Porziņģa brālis Jānis 2018. gada nogalē izšķīrās no līgavas, modeles Gabrielas Njerī. Kā simpātiskā sieviete dzīvo tagad?

Atgādinām, ka Gabriela un Jānis sāka attiecības 2017. gada sākumā. Gadu vēlāk pāris paziņoja par saderināšanos.

Attiecību laikā modele vairākkārt viesojās Latvijā, kur apguva latviešu valodu un apciemoja Jāņa vecākus Liepājā.

2018. gada nogalē tapa zināms, ka pāris atsaucis saderināšanos. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Malibu Barbie 🌴🌺 • #sunkissed #golden #bronze #glow #glowing #barbie

A post shared by Gabrielle Kniery (@gabriellekniery) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabrielle Kniery (@gabriellekniery) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Quarantine Glow 🐛🦋 . . . .curlygirl #curls #mixedgirl #taurus #glowup

A post shared by Gabrielle Kniery (@gabriellekniery) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rare picture of a smiling Gabby. 🖤🙃

A post shared by Gabrielle Kniery (@gabriellekniery) on

