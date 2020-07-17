Kā dzīvo Jāņa Porziņģa izbijusī līgaviņa, modele Gabriela Njerī

Latvijas basketbola zvaigznes Kristapa Porziņģa brālis Jānis 2018. gada nogalē izšķīrās no līgavas, modeles Gabrielas Njerī. Kā simpātiskā sieviete dzīvo tagad?
Atgādinām, ka Gabriela un Jānis sāka attiecības 2017. gada sākumā. Gadu vēlāk pāris paziņoja par saderināšanos.
Attiecību laikā modele vairākkārt viesojās Latvijā, kur apguva latviešu valodu un apciemoja Jāņa vecākus Liepājā.
2018. gada nogalē tapa zināms, ka pāris atsaucis saderināšanos.
This quarantine has done me good, became my own ceo, with launching my company. Done a lot of internal healing. Lost some people, gained self worth. I moved to another state. I feel pure joy, even in my lowest moments. I never was able to say that before. New home. And I literally did a full on quarantine glow up. And I’m tan, to say the least! Lol. Do not EVER, let someone tell you, that you can’t do it. Don’t even listen to whispers in your mind, giving you self doubt. You can do anything. Just throw fear to the curb. Self power is one hell of a thing. #Limitless 🤎 🦋