Aleka Boldvina meitai uzbrukusi narkomāne

Holivudas aktiera Aleka Boldvina meita Airlenda Boldvina iekļuva negadījumā, kurā viņai uzbruka kāda sieviete narkotisko vielu reibumā.
24 gadus vecā sieviete vietnē "Instagram" dalījās ar foto, kurā parāda savu sasisto seju, kā arī publiskoja ierakstu, aprakstot notikušo.
"Man uzbruka sieviete, kura bija salietojusies narkotikas un izmisīgi alka naudas. Viņa iesita man pa seju automašīnu stāvvietā un paņēma manas mantas, pēc tam ielēca mašīnā un kopā ar vīru aizbēga. Viss tika atrisināts ar policijas iesaistīšanos, un sieviete tika arestēta. Par laimi, man bija liecinieki, kas ātri vien palīdzēja.
Policisti man sacīja, ka šādi notiek bieži, jo cilvēki pašreiz ir izmisuši pēc naudas Covid-10 dēļ, un cilvēkiem nav darba. Ir daudz zādzību un laupīšanu.
Dalos ar šo, lai atgādinātu visiem - esiet uzmanīgi un pieskatiet savas mantas! Šie ir ļoti grūti laiki, un mums vienam par otru ir jārūpējas," vēstīja Boldvina.
Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash. She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off. All was sorted with the police and she was arrested. Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly. The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work. There is a lot of theft and muggings going down. Posting this to remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another.