Holivudas slavenības reaģē uz ASV prezidenta vēlēšanu iznākumu

ASV prezidenta vēlēšanās par uzvarētāju tika pasludināts demokrātu kandidāts Džo Baidens. Vairākas Holivudas zvaigznes reaģējušas uz šo ziņu.
Sociālajos tīklos savu atbalstu Baidenam un topošajai viceprezidentei Kamalai Harisai izteikuši basketbola zvaigzne Lebrons Džeimss, modele Krisija Teigena, aktrise Eva Longorija, Sāra Džesika Pārkere un citi.
CHARACTER MATTERS, BEING SIMPLY A GOOD PERSON MATTERS! Salute & Thank You @VanJones68!!! 👏🏾👏🏾✊🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/G6wB9L3EvZ— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
This is such a big deal guys!! We did it. Anyone else crying like a monster? Millions made their voice decisively clear: they chose @joebiden and @kamalaharris to guide us to a better future! There’s a lot to do, and undo but don’t forget to recognize the great work we’ve done. Thank you to all the poll workers, volunteers and staffers that worked through a pandemic to defend democracy. Let’s celebrate today and turn our attention to Georgia and a #fairfight next. I love you. We were so patient now we Day drink!!!!
@joebiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️
Today is a monumental day. No matter what side you are on, let's take a moment to recognize how far women have come in this country. Thinking about all those who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for a woman to * finally * be Vice President of the United States makes me so emotional. Sojourner Truth. Harriet Tubman. Shirley Chisholm. Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kamala Harris. I salute them all. And to the young girls of our nation... DREAM BIG. Anything is possible. 🇺🇸
Pašreizējais ASV prezidents Donalds Tramps plāno tiesā apstrīdēt vēlēšanu rezultātus, apstiprināja viņa personīgais advokāts Rūdijs Džuliāni, apgalvojot, ka gūti daudzi pierādījumi par krāpšanos.
Foto: amerikāņi Filadelfijā un Ņujorkā svin Džo Baidena uzvaru ASV prezidenta vēlēšanās