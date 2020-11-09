P 9.11.2020.
  • Holivudas slavenības reaģē uz ASV prezidenta vēlēšanu iznākumu

Holivudas slavenības reaģē uz ASV prezidenta vēlēšanu iznākumu

Lēdija Gāga un Džo Baidens

FOTO: AP/Scanpix

ASV prezidenta vēlēšanās par uzvarētāju tika pasludināts demokrātu kandidāts Džo Baidens. Vairākas Holivudas zvaigznes reaģējušas uz šo ziņu.

Sociālajos tīklos savu atbalstu Baidenam un topošajai viceprezidentei Kamalai Harisai izteikuši basketbola zvaigzne Lebrons Džeimss, modele Krisija Teigena, aktrise Eva Longorija, Sāra Džesika Pārkere un citi. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

democracy restored, faith renewed.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Biden Harris Babay!! 🏳️‍🌈 Democracy works hunty!!!

A post shared by Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Worth the wait. X, SJ

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.”

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❤️🤍💙 #wedidit #stevekornacki #letthehealingbegin

A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on

Pašreizējais ASV prezidents Donalds Tramps plāno tiesā apstrīdēt vēlēšanu rezultātus, apstiprināja viņa personīgais advokāts Rūdijs Džuliāni, apgalvojot, ka gūti daudzi pierādījumi par krāpšanos. 

