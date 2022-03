Putina roka "iziet cauri" mikrofonam, Zelenskis nepaliek atbildi parādā

Troll Level: Presidential 🔥



Putin released a video but it was a fake that Putin made to show he isn't cowering away somewhere. Putin’s hand goes through the microphone, so Zelensky showed he’s actually real, by moving the mic.#Ukraine 🇺🇦💪#StandWithUkraine️ #PutinIsACoward pic.twitter.com/VN0LxKKiZQ