Mūziķis Miks Dukurs aptetovējis savas plaukstas un pirkstus

FOTO: instagram.com/miksdukurs/

Pašmāju mūziķis Miks Dukurs, kurš jau var lepoties ar vairākiem tetovējumiem, papildinājis to kolekciju, izdaiļojot savu plaukstu virspuses un pirkstu falangas.

“TICI - MĪLI – un bezdelīgas – miera, cieņas, mīlestības un lojalitātes simbols! Jo es vadu mierīgu dzīvi un man apkārt ir labi cilvēki ar tikpat labiem nodomiem kā man. Viktors Fussa pavisam noteikti ir viens no viņiem! Labs draugs un tetovēšanas mākslinieks. Paldies, vecīt! Prieks, ka tu esi manā dzīvē,” jūsmo dziedātājs.

Under the bridge downtown... It's where I took these pictures... Bridges are so interesting, it feels so different being up on them or under... The shades and mood under are more intence with its gray stone backgrounds... He stands out with his new #tattoo and #brighteyes 👀👀👀 😎😎😎 🖤🖤🖤 #leganteart #portraitphotography #manphotography #photography #portrait #amazing #personality #bwphotography #bwPortrait #ColorPortrait #honored #singer #artist #instaportrait #PortraitPerfection #Portrait_Society #IGPortrait #Portraiture #PortraitOfTheDay #Portrait_Mood #InstaPortrait #Portrait_Shots #PursuitOfPortrait #PortraitSociety #DiscoverPortrait #Portraits_Today #PortraitsFromTheWorld #MoodyPortraits

A post shared by Legante-art (@legante.art) on

