Mūziķis Miks Dukurs aptetovējis savas plaukstas un pirkstus

Pašmāju mūziķis Miks Dukurs, kurš jau var lepoties ar vairākiem tetovējumiem, papildinājis to kolekciju, izdaiļojot savu plaukstu virspuses un pirkstu falangas.
“TICI - MĪLI – un bezdelīgas – miera, cieņas, mīlestības un lojalitātes simbols! Jo es vadu mierīgu dzīvi un man apkārt ir labi cilvēki ar tikpat labiem nodomiem kā man. Viktors Fussa pavisam noteikti ir viens no viņiem! Labs draugs un tetovēšanas mākslinieks. Paldies, vecīt! Prieks, ka tu esi manā dzīvē,” jūsmo dziedātājs.
- TICI (believe) - MĪLI (love) - and swallow birds - symbol of peace, respect, love and loyalty! Cause i’m having a peaceful life and i’m surrounded by good people who have only good intentions to me and so do i! 🖤🙏🏼 @viktorfussa definitely is one of them! Good friend and greatest tattoo artist i know! Thanks man! Good to have you in my path! 💪🏼 #instatattoo #swallowtattoo #believe #love #peace #loyalty
Kā jau ziņots, viņš nesen izģērbās Dagmāras Legantes kameras priekšā, ļaujot apskatīt daļu savas ķermeņa mākslas.
Shirt off! She said! 🤠 And I couldn't refuse! How amazing photographer she is @dadalove @legante.art • More pictures of our collab coming soon! 😎 But these are only shirtless so my Calvin Klein career starts and ends here and now! ✌🏼😜
Under the bridge downtown... It's where I took these pictures... Bridges are so interesting, it feels so different being up on them or under... The shades and mood under are more intence with its gray stone backgrounds... He stands out with his new #tattoo and #brighteyes 👀👀👀 😎😎😎
Music is passion... Creating it needs time and patience.. And the right time to stop— when the song is pure in sound and done! 🔊