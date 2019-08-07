Mūziķis Miks Dukurs aptetovējis savas plaukstas un pirkstus

- TICI (believe) - MĪLI (love) - and swallow birds - symbol of peace, respect, love and loyalty! Cause i’m having a peaceful life and i’m surrounded by good people who have only good intentions to me and so do i! 🖤🙏🏼 @viktorfussa definitely is one of them! Good friend and greatest tattoo artist i know! Thanks man! Good to have you in my path! 💪🏼 #instatattoo #swallowtattoo #believe #love #peace #loyalty

A post shared by Miks Dukurs (@miksdukurs) on Aug 5, 2019 at 12:04am PDT