Salaulājies viens no pasaulē populārākajiem jūtūberiem “PewDiePie”

19. augustā Fēlikss Arvids Ulfs Šelbergs (29) jeb viens no pasaulē populārākajiem jūtūberiem PewDiePie Londonā salaulājās ar savu 26 gadus veco mīļoto sievieti, influenceri Mārziju Bisoginu (Marzia Bisognin).
“Mēs esam precējušies! Es esmu neizsakāmi laimīgs. Man ir paveicies, ka varu dalīt savu dzīvi ar šo brīnišķīgo sievieti,” sociālajā tīklā “Instagram” paziņoja vlogeris.
Arī jaunā sieva dalījusies ar dažiem kadriem no pasakainajām kāzām.
Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives. 👰🏼 ❤️🤵🏼 📸 @jessicakobeissi
We have so many wonderful photos to share from the wedding so brace yourself for some spam this week. Lots of you complimented the dress and wanted to give credit to @joflemingdesign for bringing my vision to life. It took us months to perfect the gown, but she really gave me my dream dress. 🌸 Ps. Thanks for all the sweet comments for us!
Pāris gredzenus mija savā astoņu gadu kopā būšanas jubilejā.
PewDiePie bildināja mīļoto 2018. gada aprīlī, viesojoties Japānā.