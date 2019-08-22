C 22.08.2019.
Salaulājies viens no pasaulē populārākajiem jūtūberiem “PewDiePie”

​19. augustā Fēlikss Arvids Ulfs Šelbergs (29) jeb viens no pasaulē populārākajiem jūtūberiem PewDiePie Londonā salaulājās ar savu 26 gadus veco mīļoto sievieti, influenceri Mārziju Bisoginu (Marzia Bisognin).

“Mēs esam precējušies! Es esmu neizsakāmi laimīgs. Man ir paveicies, ka varu dalīt savu dzīvi ar šo brīnišķīgo sievieti,” sociālajā tīklā “Instagram” paziņoja vlogeris.

Arī jaunā sieva dalījusies ar dažiem kadriem no pasakainajām kāzām.

Pāris gredzenus mija savā astoņu gadu kopā būšanas jubilejā.

PewDiePie bildināja mīļoto 2018. gada aprīlī, viesojoties Japānā.

