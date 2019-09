Slaveni latvieši lielās ar kadriem no saviem šikajiem ceļojumiem

Even more in ❤️ with Bali 🙏 today we explored a new part of Bali, and I just cannot wait what’s comming next 🎉 #bali #tirtagangga #baliindonesia #ubud #seminyak #balilife

A post shared by Juta Valdmane (@jutavaldmane) on Aug 24, 2019 at 1:12am PDT