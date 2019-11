Demija Lovato publiski lielās ar savu jauno mīļoto vīrieti

A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel. Love you forever @sirtruss 🖤💔 thank you for the ink @rafael_valdez.. it’s beautiful and I’m so grateful for this 🙏🏼🙌🏼 If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please do not hesitate to ask for help. Please call 877.921.9653

