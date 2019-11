Tetovējumam uz kakla “Vegāns uz dzīvi” mūziķis Mobijs pievieno milzu tetovējumus uz rokām

As November is my 32 year vegan anniversary i thought i’d get a tattoo (well, technically 12 tattoos) to celebrate. I’m a vegan animal rights activist for many reasons, but ultimately because i believe at the core of my being that every animal has the right to live their own life, according to their own will. Thanks @thekatvond @highvoltagetat #veganforlife #animalrights

A post shared by moby xⓋx (@moby) on Nov 12, 2019 at 8:00am PST