Tā pasaules bagātie un slavenie svinēja Pateicības dienu

Pateicības diena ASV ir ļoti populāri un nozīmīgi svētki. Līdzīgi kā citas amerikāņu ģimenes, arī aktieri, mūziķi, modeles un pārejās slavenības cepa tītaru, kā arī aizvadīja šo dienu svētku noskaņās, publiskojot pateicības pilnus tekstus. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you @rippeyfamilyvineyards for the delicious wine for Thanksgiving!

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So thankful for all of my babies

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tryptophan

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Thanksgiving 🍁

A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thankful for you 😍

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aviation #IsTheNewGravy . Art: @mutant101 @aviationgin #aviationowner

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

thankful for the love of my life

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Thanksgiving to all those celebrating today 🇺🇸 Kisses from us all xxx

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Thanksgiving ❤️

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones. I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones. Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time. This holiday is my second favorite holiday (Christmas has my # 1 spot) and I love the message around this holiday of being thankful, but also gathering together with your friends, family and those who don’t have a place to go. My mom has always done a great job opening her home and dinner table to everyone. So maybe this week start thinking each day for something or someone you’re thankful for, and tell them. Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday ♥️ 🍁🦃

A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Thanksgiving everyone ♥️ 📸 #StevenMeisel

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy thanksgiving everyone. Grateful for the day. #nofilter

A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The best time to be grateful is always !!! Happy thanksgiving ! ❤️💫

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Asi se celebra el Sansgivin🦃🦃🦃🦃🍾🍾🍾🍾

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for all the blessings in my life 🙏❤️

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

