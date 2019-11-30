Tā pasaules bagātie un slavenie svinēja Pateicības dienu

Pateicības diena ASV ir ļoti populāri un nozīmīgi svētki. Līdzīgi kā citas amerikāņu ģimenes, arī aktieri, mūziķi, modeles un pārejās slavenības cepa tītaru, kā arī aizvadīja šo dienu svētku noskaņās, publiskojot pateicības pilnus tekstus.
I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these “talks”, but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand ♥️ from my family to yours Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🍁
Happy Thanksgiving everyone ! This is a pie I made in the past , this year I ‘ve been working nights and I have not baked one thing . But luckily we have wonderful friends to spend the day with , and they happen to be excellent cooks . 😅 Hoping that all of you have a lovely day 🍁
With the KNIVES OUT a COLD came IN. Wanted to be with my friends preparing meals this Thanksgiving morning but didn’t want to spread my germs as I would have spread my GRATITUDE for this extraordinary organization. @projectangelfood you have my ❤️ and deep RESPECT. Join me in joining them with a donation this day?
Mise en place or rather on it's way to being. @clarkbar we cant quit your Brioche Chesnut Stuffing from Thanksgiving 2018 nor your Broccoli With Fried Shallots and Olives but have added to the repertoire your 2019 offering Lemony Cauliflower With Garlic and Herbs. Respect and best to all who rise early for the bird chapter. I will be up with you. X,SJ
Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. No matter where we or our ancestors are from, millions of Americans will sit down together to break bread today. It's a wonderful reminder that our country is both a place and an idea—where anyone can find a home to breathe free. Wishing you a wonderful and delicious holiday with all your favorite people!
Thank you everyone for letting me volunteer with @foodbank4nyc Community Kitchen in Harlem, a partner of @feedingamerica. You are all angels for what you do. It feels SO good to me to give back even just a little and get some smiles early in the morning. And I’m ALWAYS down for a selfie if you ask me. We served 111 hot breakfasts yesterday! #HappyThanksgiving #FeedingAmerica
Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones. I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones. Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time. This holiday is my second favorite holiday (Christmas has my # 1 spot) and I love the message around this holiday of being thankful, but also gathering together with your friends, family and those who don’t have a place to go. My mom has always done a great job opening her home and dinner table to everyone. So maybe this week start thinking each day for something or someone you’re thankful for, and tell them. Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday ♥️ 🍁🦃
🦃🍽❤️ Grateful to the core for these blessings. Happy Thanksgiving from our Johnson family to yours. And if by chance you’re running on a little bit of hard luck these holidays as a family - I understand, I’ve been there too. Hang in there, keep working hard and hold onto faith. Universe has a funny way of meeting you half way when faith, hard work and optimism are the anchors. #happythanksgiving #gratitude