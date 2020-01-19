Aktrise Rebela Vilsone ievērojami nokritusies svarā

39 gadus vecā Austrālijā dzimusī komiķe un aktrise Rebela Vilsone pārsteigusi savus fanus krietni notievējot.
Blondā daiļava, kura līdz šim lepojusies ar visnotaļ apaļām formām, pēdējā laikā pievērsusies savas veselības uzlabošanai - rezultāti ir redzami jau tagad.
"Lepojos ar tevi," foto un video no treniņa ar Rebelu komentē viņas treneris Džono Kastano.
"2020. man būs veselības gads,” jaunās desmitgades sākumā paziņoja aktrise.
Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called “The Year of Health” - so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it! Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?
Viņa pasaulē pazīstama ar lomām filmās "Pitch Perfect", "Cats", "Isn't It Romantic", "Bridesmaids", "How to Be Single" un "The Hustle".