Sv 19.01.2020.

Aktrise Rebela Vilsone ievērojami nokritusies svarā

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix

39 gadus vecā Austrālijā dzimusī komiķe un aktrise Rebela Vilsone pārsteigusi savus fanus krietni notievējot.

Blondā daiļava, kura līdz šim lepojusies ar visnotaļ apaļām formām, pēdējā laikā pievērsusies savas veselības uzlabošanai - rezultāti ir redzami jau tagad.

"Lepojos ar tevi," foto un video no treniņa ar Rebelu komentē viņas treneris Džono Kastano.

"2020. man būs veselības gads,” jaunās desmitgades sākumā paziņoja aktrise.

Viņa pasaulē pazīstama ar lomām filmās "Pitch Perfect", "Cats", "Isn't It Romantic", "Bridesmaids", "How to Be Single" un "The Hustle".

