Dziedātāja Dafija paziņo, ka tikusi izvarota un turēta gūstā

Slavenā velsiešu dziedātāja Eimija Anna Dafija (35) jeb Duffy savā "Instagram" kontā nākusi klajā ar atklātu ziņu par to, ka viņa reiz tikusi izvarota un pat turēta gūstā vairākas dienas.
"Jūs varat tikai iedomāties, cik daudz reižu esmu domājusi uzrakstīt par to. Kā es to uzrakstītu, kā es pēc tam justos.
Es nezinu, kāpēc šis ir īstais brīdis vai kāpēc es beidzot jūtos gana droši, lai par to runātu.
Es to nemāku izskaidrot. Daudzi no jums ir brīnījušies, kas ar mani notika, kur es pazudu un kāpēc. Pagājušajā vasarā ar mani sazinājās žurnālists, kuram varēju uzticēties, un es viņam izstāstīju visu. Viņš bija laipns, un bija brīnišķīgi ar kādu izrunāties. Tagad man viss ir kārtībā un esmu drošībā, taču reiz mani izvaroja un turēja gūstā vairākas dienas. Protams, es izdzīvoju. Man bija nepieciešams laiks atgūties. Nav nekāda viegla veida, kā to pateikt.
Pēdējo desmit gadu laikā es tūkstošiem dienu apņēmos atkal ielaist gaišumu savā sirdī, un tagad tas tur ir.
Kāpēc es neizvēlējos par to runāt iepriekš, atklāt savas sāpes? Es nevēlējos parādīt pasaulei skumjas savās acīs. Es nespēju dziedāt, jo mana sirds bija salauzta. Un lēnām es to atlauzu atpakaļ," tā Dafija.
Dafija atklāja, ka tuvākajās nedēļās nākšot klajā atklāta intervija par šaušalīgo atgadījumu.
Nobeigumā dziedātāja aicināja cienīt viņas ģimeni un lēmumu veikt šo ierakstu.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.