Juta Valdmane skaidro, kāpēc palielinājusi krūtis

I cant even count how many questions I have received all my life about where I got my teeth done. So I finally decided to make a post about it 🙈 The truth is- I have never had them done! These are mine. I know I'll upset a lot of people who are calling me names and saying I'm all fake just because I have a breast augmentation done earlier in life. I'm just so done with these rumors. Even people who have seen me in real life asks me where I got them done which is fine, it's just that I have always been so proud of my smile since I was younger as I have never even had braces. All I did was whiten them, thats all ✌️ And people- it's nothing wrong to change how you look- teeth, lips, breasts as long as you want to look better version of yourself, not to look like someone else. . And for your information- I don't give a sh*t what people think of me, I'm just tired explaining all the written above. Take care

A post shared by Juta Valdmane (@jutavaldmane) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:23am PDT