Arnolds Švarcenegers kļuvis par vectētiņu

Arnolds Švarcenegers

FOTO: EPA/Scanpix

Aktiera Arnolda Švarcenegera (73) meita, rakstniece un blogere Katrīna Švarcenegere (30) laidusi pasaulē pirmdzimto, vēsta ārvalstu mediji. 

Šo informāciju portālam "Entertainment Tonight" apstiprināja Švarcenegeres brālis Patriks. "Viņiem klājas lieliski, tieši sarūpēju viņiem mazu dāvanu," pavēstīja Patriks. Lai arī viņš neatklāja mazuļa dzimumu un dzimšanas datumu, Švarcenegers kamerai pazibināja dāvanu ar rozā lenti. 

Šis ir piecu bērnu tēva Arnolda Švarcenegera pirmais mazbērns. 

Jau vēstījām, ka Katrīna Švarcenegere salaulājās ar bērniņa tēvu, aktieri Krisu Pretu (41) pērnā gada jūnijā. 

