Arnolds Švarcenegers kļuvis par vectētiņu

Aktiera Arnolda Švarcenegera (73) meita, rakstniece un blogere Katrīna Švarcenegere (30) laidusi pasaulē pirmdzimto, vēsta ārvalstu mediji.
Šo informāciju portālam "Entertainment Tonight" apstiprināja Švarcenegeres brālis Patriks. "Viņiem klājas lieliski, tieši sarūpēju viņiem mazu dāvanu," pavēstīja Patriks. Lai arī viņš neatklāja mazuļa dzimumu un dzimšanas datumu, Švarcenegers kamerai pazibināja dāvanu ar rozā lenti.
Šis ir piecu bērnu tēva Arnolda Švarcenegera pirmais mazbērns.
Jau vēstījām, ka Katrīna Švarcenegere salaulājās ar bērniņa tēvu, aktieri Krisu Pretu (41) pērnā gada jūnijā.
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.