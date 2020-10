"Es pievīlu tevi..." Populārais reperis Fetijs Vaps piemin nošauto brāli

I love you lil bro my twin ... R.I.P 💔🕊... I failed you bro I’m sorry ... I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that shit never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf

