Modele Luīze Salmgrieze pēc soctīklu lietošanas pauzes sapratusi, kas ir patiesi svarīgi

👋🏼 After 10 day social media break here is what I feel. Social media can really suck you right in and make you like a little zombie 🧟‍♀️ who doesn’t stop scrolling and stalking people that in real life you would not even remember about. This time off brought me back to the feeling I had in spring ... about honesty. Few months ago I realized how mostly unreal this feed is and how little people talk about and share issues that are really important. And I don’t blame anyone. It is very easy to get lost between all the show off posts and feel like You have to put your best self out there to be compatible. I look at my latests pictures and seems like I was living a dream. In reality things were VERY different this summer and I was and still am going trough some of the hardest times and transformations of my life. Don’t need a tap on my shoulder, just need to be more real. That’s just a cooler and much less stressful way of living . #notetoself #bereal #socialmedia

A post shared by Luīze Salmgrieze-Campio (@luize_salmgrieze) on Aug 28, 2019 at 5:36am PDT