Šāronu Osbornu vairs nav iespējams atpazīt

Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation. Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. she explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster. Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs . I didn’t promise Sharen anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore. I had great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul. ____________________________________________ Products used in this transformation. Lightener: @wellahairusa blondor with 20 vol Bond insurance: @olaplex Toner: @pravana 10.07 with zero lift Treatment: olaplex number 2 Color tools : @framar ——————————————————— #behindthechair #americansalon #modernsalon @behindthechair_com @american_salon @modernsalon #silverhair #platinumhair #opaplex #wellahair #wella #wellaprofessional #pravana #sharonosbourne #celebrityhair #platinumhair @saloncentric @cosmoprofbeauty

A post shared by ᒍᗩᑕK ᗰᗩᖇTIᑎ (@jackmartincolorist) on Feb 17, 2020 at 10:38am PST