C 30.04.2020.

Modes entuziasti metas trakā izaicinājumā
#MetGalaChallenge

FOTO: Ekrānuzņēmums

Metropoles mākslas muzeja Kostīmu institūta balle, kas pazīstama kā "Met Gala", koronavīrusa dēļ varētu tikt pārcelta, bet tas netraucē modes faniem uzrīkot pašiem savu sarkano paklāju mājās.

Aizvadītajā nedēļā multimākslinieks Billijs Porters sadarbībā ar “Vogue” izsludināja izaicinājumu “#MetGalaChallenge”, kurā aicināja šī pasākuma fanus atdarināt aizvadīto gadu košos slavenību tērpus mājas apstākļos.

“Tas ir atkarīgs no jums, kādu kostīmu izvēlēties atdarināt un ko izmantot, lai tas izskatītos līdzīgs – galvenais ir domāt ārpus rāmjiem,” informēja žurnāls.

Pa šīm dienām daudzi ir paspējuši uzmeistarot satriecošus tērpus.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This took me 6 hours to hand tie the netting before I saw the afghan sitting there. Yo, @voguemagazine / @theebillyporter - here's my take on @alessandraambrosio from 2016 @balmain Met Gala - “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.” Materials: Paper doilies, rope, my grandmother's afghan, paper, mylar, and scotch tape! (Pink carpet by Yoga mat) All materials were already in my home! Maybe I'll recreate this in full drag too, but just wanted to submit something again right away! More to come! . . 👗: @queenglowjob . . . #metgalachallenge #billyporterfashionchallenge #metgala #quarantine #quarantinefashion #alessandraambrosio #balmain #homegala #diyfashion #couturefashion #vogue #voguemagazine help share and get me in Vogue!!

A post shared by My Name Is Glow... Glow Job (@queenglowjob) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Repost!!! Alright #MetGala and @badgalriri! Week 2, day 1. Let’s #stayin and #create I like to challenge myself and I get so inspired by the real queens of today! Shoutout to @badgalriri dress and obviously @nytimes who made it easy to recreate! @vogue @nytimes @badgalriri @theellenshow @jimmyfallon @latenightseth @jimmykimmellive @instylemagazine #stayin #quarantinecouture2020 #coronacarpet @oprah @heidiklum @recyclesmarter #recycle #recycledfashion @usatoday @worldstar #usatoday #worldstar #nytimesfashion #nytimes #sethmeyers #saturdaynightlive #latenightshow #rhianna #badgalriri #metgalachallenge @thebillyporter #billyporter @maisonmargiela #maisonmargiela @fentybeauty #fentybeauty @savagexfenty #savagexfenty #theskinny #abcwnn @annieleibovitz @phuckyorihanna_

A post shared by Sanja 🇷🇸 (@sanja_nestorovic_) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Can you tell we’re related? 🤣 @saintrecords #metgalachallenge #stayhome

A post shared by Patrice Pugh (@pattielepugh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Made a meal outta it 🍔 #KatyPerry #MetGala2019 #KatyScary #katyperryshoes

A post shared by Chelsea 👩🏻‍🎨 (@chelseamclay) on

Izaicinājums noslēgsies 3. maijā un uzvarētāji tiks apbalvoti ar šo foto nonākšanu "Vogue" mājaslapā un "Instagram".

Lasītākais šobrīd

Top raksti

Uz augšu