Modes entuziasti metas trakā izaicinājumā
Metropoles mākslas muzeja Kostīmu institūta balle, kas pazīstama kā "Met Gala", koronavīrusa dēļ varētu tikt pārcelta, bet tas netraucē modes faniem uzrīkot pašiem savu sarkano paklāju mājās.
Aizvadītajā nedēļā multimākslinieks Billijs Porters sadarbībā ar “Vogue” izsludināja izaicinājumu “#MetGalaChallenge”, kurā aicināja šī pasākuma fanus atdarināt aizvadīto gadu košos slavenību tērpus mājas apstākļos.
“Tas ir atkarīgs no jums, kādu kostīmu izvēlēties atdarināt un ko izmantot, lai tas izskatītos līdzīgs – galvenais ir domāt ārpus rāmjiem,” informēja žurnāls.
Pa šīm dienām daudzi ir paspējuši uzmeistarot satriecošus tērpus.
#metgalachallenge Recreate a red carpet look from a past #metgala: Frances McDormand in Valentino for 2018's 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.' Made with bedsheets (bags inserted for collar volume), a scarf for the pant leg, wire and felt for the headdress.
Izaicinājums noslēgsies 3. maijā un uzvarētāji tiks apbalvoti ar šo foto nonākšanu "Vogue" mājaslapā un "Instagram".