"Mums teica, ka esam muļķes." Latvijas "Tik Tok" zvaigznes par slavas sākumu

🔥LATVIAN SISTERS POWER!🔥 . . . . #latvian_sisters #latviansisters #jeansjacket #power #sisters #team #ginger #blonde #salaspils_city #streetstyle #skateboard #skateboardpark #salaspils #jackets #sistersquad #sisterspower

A post shared by Latvian_sisters (@latvian_sisters) on Aug 12, 2018 at 7:52am PDT