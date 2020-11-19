C 19.11.2020.

Tā sabiedrībā pazīstami ļaudis svinēja 18. novembri

18. novembrī atzīmējām Latvijas 102. gadadienu. Piedāvājam aplūkot, kā valsts svētkus atzīmēja sabiedrībā pazīstami ļaudis.

Lasītākais šobrīd

Top raksti

Uz augšu
Back