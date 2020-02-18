Ko sociālajos tīklos publiskoja pašnāvību izdarījusī britu TV personība Karolīna Fleka

15. februārī slavenā britu realitātes šova “Love Island” bijusī vadītāja Karolīna Fleka (40) tika atrasta mirusi savās mājās Londonā. Piedāvājam aplūkot, ko ikdienā sociālajos tīklos publiskoja pāragri mirusī TV personība.
Ārvalstu bulvārprese atklāj, ka Fleka izdarīja pašnāvību.
Viņa šovu “Love Island” vadīja no 2015. gada līdz pat pērnā gada decembrim, kad tika aizstāta, jo mīļotais vīrietis Luiss Bērtons (27) izvirzīja pret viņu apsūdzību par uzbrukumu. Pēc dažām nedēļām Flekai bija paredzēts stāties tiesas priekšā.
“Love Island” kanāls ITV pēc Karolīnas nāves publiskoja šādu paziņojumu: “Visi “Love Island” un ITV ir šokēti un apbēdināti par šīm ziņām. Karolīna bija mīlēts mūsu komandas loceklis, mēs sūtām labas domas un līdzjūtību viņas ģimenei un draugiem.”
We got you when you were so small. And we carried you all the way home in a blanket. When I took you for your first walk it was like walking a slug.....you will forever think that ANY rug is a pee pad... and you run at all children in the street because you think they are your mates because they are the same size as you. You stare at me when I’m in the bath and bark at me until I finsh my dinner... you will follow me around like my shadow and you HATE anyone washing you , ..you do more poos than anyone or anything and you snore louder than a giant ... . but ... you kiss my face if I cry and you sit by my side if someone is horrible to me.... ...you’re not like other dogs and I’m not just saying that because you are mine... other dogs don’t kiss EVERYONE they meet.. you do....happy 1st birthday Ruby xx
Ja jūs nomāc domas par pašnāvību, nekavējoties meklējiet palīdzību! Bezmaksas konsultāciju tālrunis - 67222922 vai 27722292.