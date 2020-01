Sabiedrībā pazīstami cilvēki publisko savas nedēļas nogales fotogrāfijas

✨|There are hundreds of languages in the world but a smile speaks them all|✨ - - Smile more☺️ #heptalaura #smile #latvian #blackandwhite #photography #portrait #athlete #kallasmanagement #bekind #smilemore #benice #live #love #enjoy

A post shared by Laura Ikauniece (@laura_ikauniece) on Jan 24, 2020 at 9:25am PST