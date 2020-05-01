Pk 1.05.2020.

Britnija Spīrsa atzīstas, ka nodedzinājusi savu sporta zāli

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix

Amerikāņu popzvaigzne Britnija Spīrsa (38) aprīļa noslēgumā sociālajos tīklos faniem atzinās, ka ir nodedzinājusi savu sporta zāli.

"Sveiki, draugi, es pašlaik esmu savā sporta zālē. Es šeit neesmu bijusi sešus mēnešus, tāpēc, ka to nodedzināju. Tur bija dažas sveces, un viena lieta noveda pie otras..." savu video par notikušo iesāka Spīrsa.

Pie video viņa komentēja: "Es gāju garām zāles durvīm, un tā bija liesmās, būm! Labi, ka iedarbojās dūmu detektori un neviens necieta. Par nelaimi, man no tā visa palika pāri tikai divi treniņu rīki un spogulis."

Kā redzams, dīva pēc notikušā savus treniņus aizvadījusi citās savas mājas telpās. 

